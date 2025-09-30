Still time to Register for the 26th Annual Heaven Can Wait 5K

(A breast cancer survivor celebrates crossing the finish line at Heaven Can Wait 5K race at Redmond High School last year | Photo courtesy of St. Charles Health Systems)

The 26th annual Heaven Can Wait 5K returns to Redmond High School on Sunday, October 5 at 10:30am. The St. Charles Foundation reminds the community that there is still time to register for the family-friendly walk and run.

The event raises funds for Sara’s Project, which provides breast cancer education, early detection and support services across Central and Eastern Oregon. Since 2000, Heaven Can Wait has welcomed more than 59,000 participants, including nearly 6,000 breast cancer survivors and raised more than $1.75 million to support local patients and families.

“This fun event brings together families, friends and survivors to support those affected by breast cancer,” said Jenny O’Bryan, director of St. Charles Foundation. “The energy and joy at Heaven Can Wait makes it a day our community looks forward to year after year.”

Individuals can sign up online at HeavenCanWait.org

Intermittent traffic stops will occur on SW Rimrock Way at the Cascade Swim Center crosswalk from 10:30am-12pm on Sunday, October 5, to allow participants to cross.

