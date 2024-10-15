Stitched Heritage Works Showcase at COCC

(Quispe’s work (Ancestor and Sister seen here) is composed of inherited or found fabric items and fragments)

An exhibition of intricate textile works by Kansas-based artist and art teacher Eden Quispe, titled Stitched, will be on display in Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Health Careers Center’s first-floor gallery October 21 to November 24. The building is open Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm.

The works were created using traditional quilting techniques and other methods to create finely detailed collages. Each artwork is composed by stitching together inherited or found fabric items and fragments — such as neckties, textiles, clothing, furniture covers — from the artist’s Midwestern roots and her Peruvian husband’s culture.

“The handmade or embroidered scrap textiles represent hours of creative domestic labor that is often discarded and undervalued,” said Quispe. “These stitched items honor women who were confined to their homes and never considered creators of ‘high art.’ The work is greater than just one person’s home life.”

Quispe has an MFA in painting from Fort Hays State University and a Bachelor of Fine Arts Education from Wichita State University, studied at Peru’s Escuela de Bellas Artes, and has exhibited in solo and group exhibitions in Brooklyn, Miami, St. Louis, New Albany and Cincinnati.

For more information, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

