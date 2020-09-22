Stock Market Tips: How To Start Trading Equities In 4 Steps

If you have ever seen The Wolf of Wall Street or any similar movie, you must have gotten interested into the stock market and everything that it has to offer. I bet that trading equities has always been a dream of yours, but the problem is that you stayed passive about it. Passively dreaming about something without putting in any effort into making things happen won’t get you very far. In other words, you’ll have to take the bull by the horns and actually do something if you want to make your dream come true.

This goes for any single dream you might have, including the dream of trading equities. Now, you might not become the next Wolf of Wall Street or anything similar, but you can very well become a successful trader. If you take a quick look at Trading Review guides, you will see that there are a lot of things you will need to learn about before you actually get started. The thing is, though, you will eventually have to get started. Otherwise, your dream will remain just that – a haunting dream reminding you of your inability to make things happen.

How about you turn that haunting dream into a successful reality? You can write your own success story. All you have to do is get ready to finally take a leap and let yourself get deep into the stock market pool, while embracing all the potential opportunities and risks that come your way. Merely talking and fantasizing about it won’t get you anywhere near success. So, gather the courage you need and jump on board.

Of course, I understand that this is much easier to say than to do, especially if all the experience you have with trading comes from the above mentioned movie. Movies are rarely an accurate representation of reality, so make sure not to get lost in those. Instead, start living in the real world and learn how to actually trade equities and be successful at it.

If you don’t even know where to begin, don’t get immediately disheartened. Every single successful trader was in your shoes at some point in his or her life, meaning that the only thing keeping you from success is your own will and determination. If you are really willing to give it a go, let me give you some valuable tips on how to actually trade equities in today’s world. I’ll quickly take you through the steps towards becoming a trader, but remember that you will have to always keep on learning.

First, here’s something to help you get properly acquainted with the equity market: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/e/equitymarket.asp

Before we start with the steps, I need to make one thing clear, just in case you are getting confused with all the terms. Equity market is just another term for stock market. I cannot tell you which one of these terms is more popular, but the fact is that they are used interchangeably. Basically, this is the place where the shares of companies are traded, giving investors an opportunity to get a fraction of ownership in a particular company and eventually gain on those investments in the future, if that company performs well. Now, let’s get started with those steps towards trading equities.

Open Your Account

You might think that this is just me stating the obvious, but you would be surprised with how many people don’t actually know that this is actually a thing, let alone the first thing they should do. So, here’s a quick reminder about the first step, for all of those who might have missed it in their excitement to get things started the right way, or simply because they didn’t know that this was something they should do. Open yourself a professional online stock brokerage account and take some time to get familiar with the interface, i.e. learn as much as you can about how to navigate the whole account. Don’t forget to take a look at some of the free tools that are offered to clients.

Start Reading

It often happens that you open up your account with one particular goal in mind and then end up doing something completely else. This is pretty normal in the stock market world and those shifts in opinions and the readiness to frequently change the course of action is exactly what will make you successful. Here’s the thing, though. You won’t even know how to take the first step and let alone change the course of action in the process without reading up on all the things that you need to be familiar with.

There are so many books, articles and tutorials that you can find online and most of those are perfectly designed to get you informed about all the concepts and ideas that you can later face once you start trading. Make sure not to narrow down your scope of interest by claiming that you don’t need to know this or that. The key to becoming a successful equity trading is actually knowing everything about the industry. So, start reading and researching, or even take some courses if you think it necessary. Go here to learn more about how to trade stocks.

Proceed To Analyzing

No trade can be successful without doing a proper analysis of the equites you have in mind before you start the process. Learn how to do both technical and fundamental analysis and never stop looking at the price charts and examining them. Once you learn how to properly analyze the numbers presented in front of you, you will be able to make some price predictions, which is a really important step in actually making a successful trading move.

Trade

The last step is, of course, to start trading. If you are a total beginner, you might want to start things slow and watch how good or bad your predictions were without losing a lot in the process. And, naturally, always keep on practicing, because that’s the only thing that can make you perfect. Good luck!