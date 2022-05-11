Stop Items Going into the Landfill – Habits to Adopt to Boost Recycling

The cliché is so outdated that reducing, reusing; recycling should come naturally. Most people understand the need for recycling, but it’s essential to consider other important things before that. Reducing the amount we consume is the first step toward better recycling. You should consider constructive uses for waste materials. If something is broken, try to fix it instead of throwing it into the bin. Don’t replace everything; return it to the seller, especially if it’s about electronics. Or don’t buy any packaged goods. Tossing something in the bin should be the last option.

Balancing these principles can quickly reduce waste in households and businesses. A great example of recycling is replacing plastic water bottles with reusable ones.

Learn what’s recyclable and what’s not

The first recycling rule is to ensure you don’t send anything to the bin that can’t be processed. Each state has its specific regulations, so make sure you follow the guidelines as best as possible. But it’s more than that. There is accurate recycling and green-washed recycling – know the difference. There are plenty of companies that fake recycling, and you should avoid encouraging those. Greenwashing is a practice of marketing that companies or organisations use to gain a more environmental-friendly reputation. They pretend to be healthier, natural, recyclable, free of chemicals, and less wasteful with natural resources. But in reality, their activities significantly pollute the environment.

Of course, not all companies are involved in greenwashing, also known as green sheen. Some products on the market are genuinely natural and recyclable, and these products come packed that really make a difference. Some greenwashing is unintentional, which comes from the lack of knowledge about sustainability. Greenwashing is about spending more money and time claiming to be environmentally friendly through advertising and marketing rather than implementing business practices that significantly reduce environmental impact.

Single-use plastics

One of the best examples of greenwashing is single-use plastics. Globally, 91% of plastic is not recyclable. Suppose you are aware of the global plastic waste in the ocean , with statistics saying that there will be even more significant amounts of plastic in the sea by 2050. There are horrifying images of beaches worldwide overwhelmed with tons of plastics. It’s no wonder the world is messed up due to these disastrous buying habits and disposable lifestyles.

It’s an alarming issue that needs immediate solving. As consumers, we have the responsibility to go beyond greenwashing and instead fall into a safer belief that there are better solutions to complex problems, like recycling. All of these world’s problems are solvable with great design and thinking.

Here is some extra advice on what you should do to improve your recycling.

Reuse plastic bags

Reusing plastic bags instead of throwing them away it’s an excellent way to boost your recycling habits. Keeping a couple of bags in your car will always come at hand when shopping for groceries, and you’ll also save a lot of money by reusing plastic bags.

Purchase reusable coffee cups

Billions of disposable coffee cups are littered every day across the world. Investing in reusable coffee cups will help cut these figures, especially if you are a coffee drinker. Some coffee shops even provide discounts for clients who bring reusable mugs. You’ve got nothing to lose!

Waste management baling machines

When it comes to managing waste, like plastic packaging, and paper, one of the difficult things to do is to minimise volume. Tons of garbage occupy a considerable amount of space, making waste management even more difficult. If you are looking for an effective baler machine , make sure it’s a high-quality one which produces well-formed bales at low operating costs. These balers appliances are incredibly efficient, fast, and reliable. If you’re a business owner, you can save a lot of time and money with waste management baling machine – it’s guaranteed you will get your job done.

Buy recycled goods

Plenty of goods is available on the market, made out of recycled paper and plastics. Switch to purchasing recycled goods , like recycled toilet paper, kitchen towels, etc. It will significantly improve your recycling habits.

Donate your clothes

Donating most of your clothes (you no longer wear them) to a charity shop will first raise money for a worthy cause, but it stops them from ending in landfills.

Go paperless! Pay your bills online.

Most banks and energy providers provide the option to go paperless with paying your bills. You can access your documents online, which is excellent due to the paper-reduction and saving trees.

Boost office recycling

Suppose your office has a sustainable recycling system, congratulations. You’re one step further to a healthier and cleaner world. Go paperless – the average office worker uses around 50 sheets of paper for printing. If you believe your office’s paperless process could be better, you should speak up fast!

Invest in reusable cutlery

With such a busy lifestyle, it doesn’t surprise the takeaway food and drinks are doing exceptionally well. It means that the use of disposable straws and cutlery is also improving. However, why not reduce your consumption and invest in reusable cutlery sets? You can keep them in your bag or car and use them whenever you’re on the go.

Make your recycling bin accessible.

If this is the problem of your poor recycling, then you should consider making it more accessible. If your recycling bin is outside, you shouldn’t mind making small journeys. But if you do, consider placing it next to your kitchen to recycle a lot easier.

We all know that we should make great efforts to recycle as much as possible. When you feel busy and pressured, you think, “it’s just one tiny plastic bottle; it won’t make a difference”. It is entirely wrong. Hopefully, these tips are helpful for you to adopt new recycling habits at home and in business as well.