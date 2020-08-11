Store Manager Lists World’s Last BLOCKBUSTER on Airbnb for Local Residents

(The BLOCKBUSTER living room space where the sleepover will take place | Photo by Lauren Demitry)

It’s impossible to forget the feeling, smells and sounds of a BLOCKBUSTER store’s possibility-filled aisles. This summer, the world’s last BLOCKBUSTER store manager Sandi Harding, who has kept the Bend, Oregon, establishment running ‘like buttah’ since 2004 and has preserved the same spirit that was once found in locations around the world, will be listing their store on Airbnb for a very special reason. In appreciation for all that the Bend community has recently done to support the last-of-its-kind during these uncertain times, this end-of-summer sleepover will offer locals the chance for a 90’s-themed stay to relive the bygone Friday night tradition just as we remember it.



Starting August 17 at 1pm PST, on Airbnb, Bend residents can call dibs on (aka book) a totally rad, yet intimate slumber party at the world’s last BLOCKBUSTER store by requesting to book one of the three individual, one-night reservations that will take place September 18-20. While a movie rental will cost you $3.99, for just a penny more you can book one of these stays for $4 (plus taxes and fees) for an unlimited movie marathon.



Sandi will be your Airbnb host and will stock the shelves with all the movies your heart could desire before handing over the keys. But, before dusting off those BLOCKBUSTER membership cards and jumping into the minivan for this end-of-summer stay, all guests who book should adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines around wearing masks and social distancing in a public space.



Interested guests should also note host rules that are in adherence with local guidelines, including that those who request to book must be Bend residents and come from the same household to minimize risk. This private sleepover has been planned with safety in mind, and guests can rest assured knowing that the store will be cleaned and prepared in accordance with CDC guidelines and consistent with the Airbnb enhanced cleaning protocol.



After the final guests check out, BLOCKBUSTER customers can check out the living room space during store hours for a limited time. If you aren’t among the few to snag these bookings or visit — because you’re somewhere else in the world — but in need of a fresh movie suggestion, host Sandi has you covered! Call the store’s number at 541-385-9111 to take advantage of the store’s Callgorithm. Tell the staff what you like and don’t like, and a real human will give you tailored recommendations. Or to score some gear to further support the store during this challenging time, visit their online shop here.



To celebrate the last BLOCKBUSTER in the world and its community, Airbnb will make a donation to the Humane Society of Central Oregon, a longtime partner of the store close to Sandi’s heart. If you find yourself aching to relive the glory days of home entertainment, you can request to book* these stays beginning on August 17 at 1pm PST on airbnb.com/BLOCKBUSTER.



*The one-night experiences in the Bend BLOCKBUSTER store are not a contest.

bendblockbuster.com