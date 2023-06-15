StormLikes Discuss Why Your Business Should Be on Instagram?

Businesses are now spending more time and money on social media. And most of these businesses use Instagram. Want to use Instagram for your business? Here are 7 reasons to use Instagram for business:

More People Use Instagram

Instagram now has more than 2 billion active users. In fact, young people spend more time on Instagram. According to Statista data, 97% of U.S. users access Instagram every month and 63% use it daily. So, you can reach a wider audience on Instagram. You will only need an effective Instagram marketing strategy.

Small to Large Businesses Can Succeed on Instagram

Instagram has so many active users. These users have different interests and needs. That is why small to large businesses can succeed on Instagram. However, you will not succeed overnight. If your marketing team is willing to use Instagram to promote your business, you are more likely to succeed.

You can use Instagram to build your brand and connect with your target audience. How? You have to post new content regularly. You can post once or twice a day. If you are active, you will get more followers. In fact, Adidas, Coca-Cola, and many small businesses are thriving on Instagram according to Storm Likes .

Hashtags to Promote Your Business

If you are a small business owner, your competition might scare you. Thankfully, you can use hashtags to stand out.

In fact, most of the big brands have successfully used hashtags. For example, Calvin Klein’s #MyCalvins, Charmin’s #TweetFromTheSeat, and Coca-Cola’s #ShareaCoke. It is easy to recognize these brands because of their hashtags.

If your business is small, you can still use hashtags. It is free to use them. You just have to be creative.

You Can Use Instagram to Make Your Brand More Relatable

Many people do not do business with faceless corporations. You can, therefore, use Instagram to make your brand more relatable. For example, you can use Instagram stories and even live events to share your unique brand personality.

Instagram Stories – Share your behind-the-scenes videos on Instagram Stories. Your followers might be interested in learning more about your company and your employees. For instance, you can share videos of your employees interacting and how you make your products. If your company gives back to the community, you should share it too.

Instagram live events – You can use Instagram live events to build trust, credibility, and rapport with your followers. Want to engage with your followers? Host live Q&A sessions. You can also use Instagram live events to share more about your company.

If consumers trust you, you will generate more trust on Instagram. So, use Instagram to make your brand more relatable and build stronger connections with your target audience.

You Can Work with Influencers to Build Your Brand

Influencers can help you build your brand on Instagram. Successful influencers have huge followings. They do not have to be celebrities. They can be niche influencers. Niche influencers promote brands and products. In fact, they help push new products into the mainstream market.

Influencers can help increase your sales, increase your online presence, and improve your online marketing ROI. Plus, they can increase your reach. Therefore, if you work with influencers, your posts will reach thousands or even millions of followers quickly.

Businesses Can Use Instagram to Make Money

There are so many ways businesses can use Instagram to make money:

Sell Products Directly on Instagram – People do not have to leave Instagram to purchase products from their favorite brands. They can use the Shop tab on the home page to search and purchase directly from their favorite brands. So, businesses can use Instagram stories, posts, and profiles to sell their products.

Shoppable Posts – Businesses can now add shopping tags to their Instagram posts. The link includes the price and description of the product. People click these links to purchase the products.

Partnering with Brand Ambassadors – Partnering with the right brand ambassadors can increase leads and sales. Businesses can collaborate with the right brand ambassadors via affiliate marketing and even on their blogs via sponsored outreach posts . You Can Use

You Can Use Instagram to Engage with Your Customers

Many businesses use social media to engage with their customers. Instagram is one of the best engagement platforms. You can use Instagram to engage with your customers daily. Ask your customers to share their opinions and feedback.

People use Instagram to share, comment, and like their favorite posts. If your Instagram posts get more comments and likes, your company will become more visible. So, use local hashtags and post high-quality pictures and videos to get more likes.