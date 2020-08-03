Straightening Your Teeth in Your Late 30’s: Is it Worth it?

Are you too old to straighten your teeth? While you might think that at this age, you really do not need to impress anyone with your looks, there are a number of other reasons why you should actually get your teeth straightened in your late thirties or at any age for that matter.

Braces After 30: Not Just Cosmetic

People of all ages can wear braces to straighten their teeth, and they are not all for cosmetic reasons. For example, those who want to alter their bites, realign improperly positioned teeth, or those who want to create space to allow for teeth replacement all need teeth aligners. Also, those experiencing any form of gum or bone loss need to position their teeth properly to prevent further loss.

There are differences, however, in correcting a child’s teeth and doing that of an adult. Young adults in their early twenties still experience some jaw growth, and orthodontists take that into consideration while realigning the teeth of children and young adults. Once you’re past your early twenties, bone growth in your jaws stops, so the way the orthodontist will handle your teeth correction will change as well.

The Pain of a Bad Bite

People who have their upper teeth completely covering the lower teeth when their jaws are closed (also called a malocclusion or a deep bite), usually always have issues with the joint that connects the jaw bone to the skull due to the misaligned bite which pushes the lower jaw back and this causes discomfort.

Over time, this painful bite causes damage to your teeth and the jaw bone. The pain felt is even increased when you chew. Braces help to eliminate the resulting headaches and muscle aches that are caused by the deep bite.

The Link Between the Mouth and Overall Health

Properly aligning the teeth helps to improve the health and functioning of the mouth, which significantly adds to the overall health of an individual. Recent studies suggest that the presence of inflammation or swelling in the gums or around the oral cavity can increase the risk of developing a cardiovascular disease.

When the teeth are crowded and crooked, it increases the difficulty of properly cleaning them, leading to an increase in plaque formation. As more plaque is formed, there will also be an increase in the inflammation in the mouth.

As the teeth and jaws are correctly positioned through braces, cleaning becomes easier, and plaques are gotten rid of, which reduces the potential for heart disease.

When Your Teeth Just Don’t Feel Right

Orthodontists are reporting an increasing number of adult patients over the age of 30 coming to have their teeth adjusted. Sometimes, some of these patients just feel something is not right with their teeth. They begin to notice that their bite becomes uneven, or they might start experiencing some form of pain on any of their teeth.

Over time, the teeth still move even though there is no bone growth in adult teeth. This slow shifting or movement may cause the bite to become uneven. The pressure of the bad bite can cause wearing and erosion of the teeth and lead to the death of the teeth’ nerves. When this situation is not taken care of, this damage in the nerves will ultimately lead to tooth loss. But thanks to the different types of teeth aligners available today, this damage can be mitigated. Here are some varieties you can choose from to help straighten your teeth:

Stainless steel braces: These are the most popular form of braces worn on the front of the teeth and are interconnected by metallic wires to help move the jaw or teeth gently into position over a period of time. Ceramic braces: They are translucent braces that are affixed to the front of the teeth. Their translucent nature helps them blend in easily with the teeth. They are best used for the upper teeth, however, since they can lead to the wearing away of the enamel behind the upper teeth if they are worn on the lower teeth. Lingual braces: These types of braces are fixed on the insides of the teeth and are almost unnoticeable. Invisible aligners: As their name suggests, they are quite unnoticeable when they are worn on the teeth and this makes them preferred for those who want some privacy while undergoing teeth straightening. Another thing that makes them popular among adults is the fact that they don’t come with wires or braces and they can be removed for eating and brushing.

These clear plastics are digitally customized to fit your teeth and help with your alignment. They are meant to be worn for about 20-22 hours daily and changed every two weeks. They are best used for mild to moderate teeth correction issues.

Treatment for All Ages

Whether you’re 37 or 77, it is never too late to get yourself some braces. So far the gum and jaw bone structure are okay, you are good to go. Whether you simply want to look better and improve your confidence or want to fix a bad bite, don’t let anything stop you. Visit your orthodontist today and start enjoying all the health and aesthetic benefits of straightening your teeth.