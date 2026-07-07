Proven Strategies to Reduce Employee Turnover

Employee turnover is inevitable, but excessive turnover can create significant financial and operational challenges. Organizations can reduce risk by identifying retention roadblocks early and fostering a positive employee experience. Leaders who prioritize engagement, recognize employee contributions, and create opportunities for growth are more likely to build resilient teams and improve retention outcomes.

Why Local Business Leaders Must Embrace Skills Audits Now

Skills audits are becoming a critical workforce planning tool as employers face growing skills gaps and rapid workplace change. By proactively identifying strengths and skill gaps, organizations can make smarter hiring decisions, support employee growth, and remain competitive as business demands evolve. Regular skills audits help leaders build a more agile workforce while ensuring the right talent is in place for future opportunities and challenges.

Why GenAI Is More Likely to Support Workers Than Replace Them

Generative AI is reshaping work by enhancing productivity, creativity, and decision-making rather than replacing employees outright. While AI is transforming tasks, human judgment, collaboration, and oversight remain essential, creating new opportunities for workers who develop AI-related skills.

How to Hire Temporary Staff with Express Employment Professionals

Temporary staffing can help businesses quickly respond to seasonal demand, special projects, and workforce fluctuations without the long-term commitment of permanent hires. Partnering with a staffing provider like Express can streamline recruiting, reduce hiring burdens, and give employers faster access to qualified talent when business needs change.

Step Up to the Challenge in HVAC and Plumbing Competitions—Elite Trades Championship Series

The Elite Trades Championship Series highlights technical expertise, safety knowledge, and craftsmanship while giving participants a chance to advance their careers, expand their professional visibility, and earn an all-expenses-paid trip to the championship finals in Chicago.

Ready to put your skills to the test or know someone who is? Sign up for free for the first round today for the HVAC Competition and the Plumbing Championship!

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