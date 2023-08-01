Street Dog Hero Announces Fourth Annual Heroes on the Run 5K Fundraiser in Bend & Portland

(Photo courtesy of Street Dog Hero)

Bend-based nonprofit Street Dog Hero (SDH)is excited to be hosting their Fourth annual Heroes on the Run 5K Fundraiser and Kids Mini-Run on Sunday, September 10 in Bend. Plus, for the first time ever, Street Dog Hero will also be expanding their Heroes on the Run event to Portland, which will be held on Saturday, September 9.

Heroes on the Run is a family- and dog-friendly 5K race, Kids Min-Run, street fair, and fundraiser and will be held at the Athletic Club of Bend in Bend, OR and at the Tualatin Community Park in Portland, OR. This fun-filled weekend will include live entertainment, food trucks, a beer garden, raffle prizes, local vendors, face painting, a doggie kissing booth, and a variety of activities for you, your family and your pets. Join this annual event to help serve dogs in need around the world and their communities.

Why Race Heroes on the Run?

You’ll not only enjoy camaraderie, mountain/river views, smiles for miles, food, beer, and hanging outside with your pup (or enjoying other racers’ pups), you’ll also be helping to save dogs from the hardships of life on the streets. Join Street Dog Hero on September 9 in Portland and September 10 in Bend and support their mission to give dogs a Forever Home. Register today at give.streetdoghero.org/event/heroes-on-the-run-2023/e495778.

About Street Dog Hero:

For over six years, Street Dog Hero has been fulfilling its mission of helping end animal overpopulation by spaying and neutering owned and street dogs and cats around the world. To date, the organization has provided more than 7,154 free or reduced-rate spay/neuter and other wellness services to animals in Mexico as well as locally. They have also rescued just over 3,100 dogs from more than a dozen countries like Mexico, South Korea, China, and right here in the United States and have found them forever homes. Street Dog Hero is making lasting positive changes in the lives of animals and their humans, working towards a world where all dogs are healthy, safe, cared for, and wanted.

SDH envisions a world where all dogs are healthy, safe, cared for, and wanted. Through this work, SDH makes a lasting impact on owned and street dogs and cats and the families that surround them. To learn more about SDH, foster, adopt, volunteer, and donate, go to

streetdoghero.org