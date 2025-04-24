Street Dog Hero Donates 500 Pounds of Dog Food to Support Pets in Need Across Central Oregon

(Photo courtesy of Street Dog Hero)

500 pounds of dog food have been donated throughout Central Oregon this week, thanks to local animal rescue Street Dog Hero (SDH). That’s half a ton of food that will be distributed to pets in Central Oregon whose families are facing financial difficulties. The Humane Society of the Ochocos also put out an urgent request this week asking for food donations because their supplies were running low. In response, the Street Dog Hero team made a trip out there and contributed 250 pounds of food for the animals in their care.

Due to economic challenges, many families are confronted with tough choices regarding their pets. And with shelters throughout the state at full capacity, being able to afford food should not be the deciding factor in whether a family can keep their pet or not. This is why Street Dog Hero organizes monthly free dog food banks at our office in Bend as well as a monthly food bank in La Pine, which aims to improve the well-being of our entire community.

All of Street Dog Hero’s food banks are open to the public, and individuals are encouraged to come and pick up a bag if they need assistance. Their Bend food banks take place on the first Tuesday of every month, with the next one scheduled for May 5 from 11am to 2pm at Street Dog Hero. The following La Pine Food Bank event will be on May 15 from 9am to 12pm at the La Pine Senior Activity Center.

Street Dog Hero is able to maintain programs like this because of the support from the community, thanks to local food donations from individuals, as well as local businesses such as Mud Bay, Bend Pet Express, Local Paws, and Banfield Pet Hospital. For more information about their initiatives and how you can help, please visit streetdoghero.org.

About Street Dog Hero:

For over eight years, Street Dog Hero has been fulfilling its mission of helping end animal overpopulation by spaying and neutering owned and street dogs and cats around the world. To date, the organization has provided more than 11,199 free or reduced-rate spay/neuter and other wellness services to animals in Mexico, Jamaica, as well as locally. They have also rescued over 3,647 dogs from more than a dozen countries like Mexico, South Korea, China, India, Bahamas, Armenia and right here in the United States and have found them forever homes. Street Dog Hero is making lasting positive changes in the lives of animals and their humans, working towards a world where all dogs are healthy, safe, cared for, and wanted. Through this work, SDH makes a lasting impact on owned and street dogs and cats and the families that surround them.

streetdoghero.org