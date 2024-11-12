Street Dog Hero Hosts Successful Low-Cost Spay, Neuter & Wellness Clinic for 95 Animals in Christmas Valley, Oregon

(Photos courtesy of Street Dog Hero)

Street Dog Hero, (SDH) a dedicated local animal rescue organization, successfully hosted its first-ever low-cost spay, neuter, and wellness clinic in the rural community of Christmas Valley, Oregon, over the past weekend. The clinic, a two-day event, resulted in the spaying and neutering of 95 animals, marking a significant achievement for the area, which has limited access to veterinary resources. The nearest veterinarian is over an hour away.

Christmas Valley, known for its agricultural roots, particularly in alfalfa farming, is located about two hours from Bend, OR. This community-focused clinic offered essential services at minimal to no cost, addressing the pressing issue of pet overpopulation and preventing overcrowding in shelters by reducing unwanted litters.

This weekend’s clinic was made even more impactful thanks to Petco Love, which generously donated hundreds of vaccinations. This support enabled Street Dog Hero to offer free vaccines to animals in need.

“A special thank you goes out to the Christmas Valley community for their participation and trust. We are immensely grateful to our veterinary team: Dr. Tabitha Johnston, Dr. Maas, Dr. Lindsey Smith, and Dr. Courtney McLaughlin. We also want to thank all of the local volunteers and vet techs from Bend, who worked tirelessly to ensure the clinic was a huge success. And thank you to our rescue partners, Kathy, Karen, and Becky, who are initiating a much-needed animal rescue in the area, the Humane Society of North Lake County. Their efforts were instrumental in spreading the word about the clinic within the community,” says Street Dog Hero’s Executive Director, Kristen Elrod.

Every surgery performed at these clinics plays a vital role in preventing unwanted litters and has a lasting positive impact on the community. Support Street Dog Hero by donating today so that they can continue to host clinics like these in the communities that need them most. Contributions can be made through the Central Oregon Gives campaign link here: centraloregongives.com/nonprofit/street-dog-hero.

About Street Dog Hero:

For over seven years, Street Dog Hero has been fulfilling its mission of helping end animal overpopulation by spaying and neutering owned and street dogs and cats around the world. To date, the organization has provided more than 9,702 free or reduced-rate spay/neuter and other wellness services to animals in Mexico as well as locally. They have also rescued over 3,713 dogs from more than a dozen countries like Mexico, South Korea, China, India, Bahamas, Armenia and right here in the United States and have found them forever homes. Street Dog Hero is making lasting positive changes in the lives of animals and their humans, working towards a world where all dogs are healthy, safe, cared for, and wanted.

SDH envisions a world where all dogs are healthy, safe, cared for, and wanted. Through this work, SDH makes a lasting impact on owned and street dogs and cats and the families that surround them.

streetdoghero.org