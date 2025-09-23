Street Dog Hero Spays & Neuters 50 Local Animals

This past weekend, Street Dog Hero successfully hosted a low-cost spay/neuter clinic at their facility in Bend, providing essential veterinary services to 50 families and their beloved pets across Central Oregon. The initiative aims to reduce pet overpopulation and prevent overcrowded shelters by making spay/neuter procedures affordable and accessible to the community.

With the cost of spaying or neutering a large male dog reaching an estimated $700 at local veterinary offices, many pet owners face financial barriers to accessing these essential services. “Money should not be an obstacle for people wanting to get their animals spayed or neutered,” said Jaymie Friesner, Medical Manager at Street Dog Hero. “That’s why we offer low-cost options so that every pet owner can do what’s best for their animals and our community.”

Since its founding in 2017, Street Dog Hero has facilitated over 11,000 low-cost spay/neuter surgeries both locally and internationally. Their commitment to animal welfare continues with monthly clinics at their Bend facility, providing ongoing opportunities for pet owners to access affordable veterinary care.

The clinics are open to the public, and pet owners interested in registering their animals for upcoming events are encouraged to visit streetdoghero.org for more information and to sign up.

About Street Dog Hero:

For over 8 years, Street Dog Hero has been fulfilling its mission of helping end animal overpopulation by spaying and neutering owned and street dogs and cats around the world. To date, the organization has provided more than 11,495 free or reduced-rate spay/neuter and other wellness services to animals in Mexico, Jamaica, as well as locally. They have also rescued over 3,936 dogs from more than a dozen countries like Mexico, South Korea, China, India, Bahamas, Afghanistan, Armenia and right here in the United States and have found them forever homes. Street Dog Hero is making lasting positive changes in the lives of animals and their humans, working towards a world where all dogs are healthy, safe, cared for, and wanted. Through this work, SDH makes a lasting impact on owned and street dogs and cats and the families that surround them.

streetdoghero.org