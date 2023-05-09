Street Dog Hero to Host Wags in Wonderland Gala to Raise Funds for Dogs in Need

(Photo courtesy of Street Dog Hero)

Bend-based nonprofit Street Dog Hero will host their first annual Wags in Wonderland fundraising gala at 10 Barrel Brewing East in Bend on Thursday evening, May 25 starting at 6:30pm PST.

The formal Wags in Wonderland themed event will include a welcome reception, three-course chef-prepared dinner, specialty cocktails, a silent auction, a paddle raise, and entertainment. All money raised will support Street Dog Hero’s mission to serve dogs in need around the world and their communities through rescue, adoption, wellness, spay/neuter, and education.

Wags in Wonderland is a chance for Central Oregon’s pet-loving community to come together and eat dinner and celebrate Street Dog Hero. Wags in Wonderland features a highlight of the journeys some of our dogs travel as they go from living on the streets to living in a loving home. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit give.streetdoghero.org/event/2023-street-dog-hero-gala-wags-in-wonderland/e470129.

About Street Dog Hero:

Street Dog Hero (SDH) serves dogs in need around the world and their communities through rescue, adoption, wellness, spay/neuter, and education. Rescue efforts are in collaboration with partners across the globe. Rescued dogs are fostered in loving homes until adopted. Since its inception in 2017, SDH has rescued over 2,500 dogs from neglect, hunger, and abuse locally and from around the world – providing them with wellness, sterilization, transportation, fostering, and adoption. In the U.S., SDH has rescued and adopted dogs from Central Oregon, California, Texas, Ohio, and Puerto Rico. And abroad from Afghanistan, Albania, Armenia, British Virgin Islands, China, Guam, India, Mexico, Romania, South Korea, St. Thomas, and Thailand. SDH envisions a world where all dogs are healthy, safe, cared for, and wanted. Through this work, SDH makes a lasting impact on owned and street dogs and cats and the families that surround them.

streetdoghero.org