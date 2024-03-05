Street Dog Hero Transforms Kanasín, Mexico One Animal at a Time with their Largest Spay/Neuter Event Yet

(Photos courtesy of Street Dog Hero)

The recent spay/neuter clinic organized by Street Dog Hero (SDH) in Kanasìn, Mexico, in partnership with Beach Dog Rescue and Ester y Liza, resulted in the spaying/neutering of 895 dogs and cats, which is a new record for the organization.

How many animals does that mean were prevented from being born on the streets in Kanasìn, Mexico? By spaying and neutering one male and one female, more than 67,000 births can be prevented in just six years ( according to a study by the North Shore Animal League of America ).

Multiply that by 895 animals and that means almost 67 Million births were prevented by SDH’s spay/neuter clinic in Kanasìn. This means that these 67 million animals won’t have to suffer from sickness, starvation, or be at risk of getting hit by cars, nor will they have to worry about finding a place to sleep or their next meal.

Street Dog Hero was able to achieve its most successful spay/neuter clinic to date due to the generosity and support of its followers and donors. Every spay/neuter surgery costs $23, but the surgeries were provided for free or at a low cost for the community.

Street Dog Hero remains committed to improving the lives of animals worldwide, and your donation will go a long way in helping the organization continue its mission. To donate, go to streetdoghero.org .

About Street Dog Hero:

For over six years, Street Dog Hero has been fulfilling its mission of helping end animal overpopulation by spaying and neutering owned and street dogs and cats around the world. To date, the organization has provided more than 8,185 free or reduced-rate spay/neuter and other wellness services to animals in Mexico as well as locally. They have also rescued over 3,360 dogs from more than a dozen countries like Mexico, South Korea, China, India, Bahamas, Armenia and right here in the United States and have found them forever homes. Street Dog Hero is making lasting positive changes in the lives of animals and their humans, working towards a world where all dogs are healthy, safe, cared for, and wanted.

SDH envisions a world where all dogs are healthy, safe, cared for, and wanted. Through this work, SDH makes a lasting impact on owned and street dogs and cats and the families that surround them.