Street Dog IPA Won’t Bite, but the Smooth Session will be Available on August 16 in Extremely Limited Release at Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.’s Bend Brewpub

Street Dog IPA Benefits Bend-Based Nonprofit Street Dog Hero, Which Serves Dogs in Need Around the World

Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. will host a special release of its Street Dog IPA, an extremely limited-edition session IPA brewed purposefully with no bite — just like a good dog. Street Dog IPA will be released on draft only on Tuesday, August 16, at Cascade Lakes’ Bend Brewpub.

Street Dog IPA is the result of a collaboration between Cascade Lakes and Street Dog Hero, a Bend-based nonprofit that rescues dogs from around the world and finds loving homes for them in Bend and beyond. The release party will run from 4-8pm. $1 from every pint of Street Dog IPA, as well as a portion of dog-related merchandise sales and raffle tickets from the event will directly benefit Street Dog Hero.

“Cascade Lakes Street Dog IPA is a direct result of our commitment to building strong bonds with our community by identifying causes that we are passionate about and making great beers to support them,” said Andy Rhine, general manager of Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. “Street Dog IPA is a session IPA brewed with a smooth malt bill, and a bright, beautiful aroma. It’s so gentle, it’ll make you think of petting puppy ears, like the dogs rescued and rehomed by Street Dog Hero.”

“We are beyond thrilled to collaborate with Cascade Lakes Brewery on Street Dog IPA,” Diana Fischetti, executive director of Street Dog Hero. “In one of the dog-friendliest towns in America, it’s partnerships with local businesses like this that help us do our work: Finding our rescue dogs loving ‘Furever’ Families and supporting our Central Oregon community with low- and no-cost spay, neuter and wellness services.”

Street Dog IPA Profile

Malts: Pale 2-Row, Unmalted Wheat and Rolled Oats

Hops: Centennial, Sabro and Idaho-7

Brewmaster: Ryan Schmiege

IBU: 15

ABV: 4.9%

Availability: Draft only

WHAT: Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. Street Dog IPA Pale Ale Release Party — a Fundraiser for Street Dog IPA

WHO: Cascade Lakes Brewing, Street Dog Hero and Freedom Flannel Co.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 4-8pm (FREE, family friendly and pet friendly — on leash)

WHERE: Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. Bend Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Suite #100, Bend (map HERE)

OTHER: Event benefits Street Dog through $1 of every Street Dog IPA Ale pint purchase, merchandise sales and raffle proceeds.

In addition to the release of Street Dog IPA, attendees will have the opportunity to meet some adoptable “street dogs” as well as purchase special dog-related and other merchandise. The event is family- and pet-friendly with live music by Olivia Harms, food, raffles and prizes.

Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. has forged a strong relationship with Street Dog Hero through the release of Street Dog IPA and support of Street Dog’s 2022 Heroes on the Run 5k, which is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25 in Bend. The support is a natural extension of Cascade Lakes’ mission to balance community and commerce.

About Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.:

Born in 1994 in beautiful Central Oregon, Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. is a bold, genuine, innovative and community-minded brewing and eatery company. Under the direction of General Manager Andy Rhine and Brewmaster Ryan Schmiege, Cascade Lakes produces six year-round brews and a rotating selection of seasonal offerings. Cascade Lakes’ beers can be found in five states along the west coast, on select bar and restaurant taps, and at the brewery’s brick-and-mortar pubs including the Bend flagship location on the road to Mt. Bachelor, and the original 7th Street Redmond location. A third Cascade Lakes pub is set to debut in Bend in late 2022.

About Street Dog Hero:

Street Dog Hero (SDH) serves dogs in need around the world and their communities through rescue, adoption, wellness, spay/neuter and education. Rescue efforts are in collaboration with partners across the globe. Rescued dogs are fostered in loving homes until adopted. Since its inception in 2017, SDH has rescued over 2,083 dogs from neglect, hunger and abuse locally and from around the world – providing them with wellness, sterilization, transportation, fostering and adoption. In the U.S., SDH has rescued and adopted dogs from Central Oregon, California, Texas, Ohio and Puerto Rico. And abroad from Afghanistan, Albania, Armenia, British Virgin Islands, China, Guam, India, Mexico, Romania, South Korea, St. Thomas and Thailand. SDH envisions a world where all dogs are healthy, safe, cared for and wanted. Through this work, SDH makes a lasting impact on owned and street dogs and cats and the families that surround them.

cascadelakes.com • streetdoghero.org