Street Preservation Work Wraps Up for 2023

The City of Bend’s Street Preservation Program is wrapping up for the season. City street crews and contractors from Knife River Corporation Northwest and VSS International Inc. improved 37 (4%) of Bend’s 889 lane miles of roads. With the City’s ‘keep good roads good’ philosophy, work focused on using the right treatment at the right time to provide the most cost-effective way to maintain public roads.

Street preservation treatments this year included:

Grind/inlays — Old asphalt is ground out and replaced on the existing roadway. The process can take a couple of days.

Slurry — A treatment for low-volume residential streets. One-day closures typically expected.

In 2023, street preservation work took place on OB Riley Road, the Butler Market Road and Eighth Street Roundabout, 15th Street from Bear Creek Road to Reed Market, Pinebrook Boulevard from Highway 97 to Brookswood and 27th Street from Butler Market Road to Neff Road. Slurry was completed in various residential areas throughout the City.

“Our Streets crews and contractors were able to able to work quickly and efficiently to complete projects on time and on budget,” said Street Supervisor Paul Neiswonger. “This work helps to extend the life of our roads which are vital for our community. We want to thank everyone for their patience this construction season.”

To learn more about Bend’s street preservation practices visit bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities:

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Anne Aurand at 541-388-5573 or aaurand@bendoregon.gov.

Click here for more information.

bendoregon.gov