Strengthening Your Resiliency Muscles

Of all the skills leaders have been forced to enhance this year of 2020, resiliency ranks close to the top. Never in your career have you been faced with as many surprises, emotions, changes and challenges. With things changing so quickly and inconsistent information coming at you from all directions with rapid speed, it has been difficult to know who or what to trust. At times it has been incomprehensible for you and your people. Hence, you became a more resilient leader.

Resiliency is defined by most as the ability to recover from setbacks, adapt well to change and move forward in the face of adversity. Does this describe you to a tee? Out of necessity, you have become more resilient with each day and each new challenge and decision. Sometimes, resiliency shows up simply in your willingness to start your day with optimism and an open mind, letting go of yesterday’s challenges.

This year, leaders have needed to recognize that some of their long-honed leadership styles no longer serve them. Instead, you have learned new skills, developed new tools and found new sources of support. You’ve likely been more honest and vulnerable with your teams and those all around you.

So, how do you continue to build your resiliency muscles moving into 2021? Here are some ideas to end 2020 on the highest note possible.

Relationships. Continue to enhance your team of trusted advisors who support you. We learned a tremendous amount about the people in our world this year — who handles stress, who spreads positivity or negativity, who grows through adversity and who became stronger and more creative. Relationships play a vital role in your success in the good times, but even more so in challenging times. Continue to add to or adjust your team of supporters and advisors. Release anyone who drains your energy.

Reflection. Create time to reflect upon all that you have learned through your toughest challenges this year. What did you learn from the choices and necessary changes you made? From the often-wild emotions you experienced as a leader and as a human? From the consequences (positive or negative) of your choices? What actions or judgments would you make again? Which would you avoid next time around? Never let a great opportunity to learn about your strengths pass you by. Acknowledge yourself for making strong decisions while drinking from a firehose of fluctuating rules, data and statistics.

Values. The resilient leader relies upon their core values to guide them, especially with a shifting status quo. Acknowledge the role your values played in how you handled pandemic-related challenges. How was this evident? Perhaps in how you interpreted and communicated information… with integrity, honesty, determination, compassion, passion or work ethic to name a few.

Stress brings out the best and worst of us, especially those at the top. Where did you excel and where might you have let yourself and others down through not homing in on and honoring your unique set of values this year? What actions will you take to keep your values front and center as you enter a brand new year?

Release. Resiliency involves the art of letting go, which is difficult for all of us. As you envision the tremendous success that you will create in 2021, consider releasing anything that will no longer serve you — unhealthy relationships or pandemic habits and outdated practices and strategies. Release harsh judgments about yourself and others. Nothing was status quo this year. People were on edge, which brought out their true colors.

In this respect, I encourage my clients to honor the Maya Angelou quote: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time. People know themselves much better than you do. That is why it’s important to stop expecting them to be something other than who they are.” Release unrealistic expectations. Accept people for whom they are.

Optimism. Resilient leaders tend to be more positive and optimistic. They bring more creative and constructive solutions to challenges. Through an optimistic view of the future, you are better able to regulate your and other people’s emotions, along with their actions. You will continue to maintain optimism through the most trying circumstances. By reducing the sense of helplessness that tends to set in when things seem out of control, optimism helps to motivate people to take constructive action.

Gratitude. The resilient leader easily demonstrates gratitude openly and often. It is difficult to feel stress or regret at the same time you are feeling grateful for the words or actions of others. Your team has performed for you in extraordinary circumstances this year. As you enter a brand new year, build continuity into your practice by showing them your gratitude

The benefits of you continuing to build your resiliency muscles are many. Your team will continue to be better at handling new and surprising challenges. Teamwork and communication are enhanced. Burnout and pessimism are reduced. You will create stronger relationships amongst colleagues and increased acceptance of the ever-changing status quo.

As you close out 2020 in preparation for a dynamic 2021, I challenge you to be resilient. Most people focus solely on how challenging this year has been. Also, consider the great aspects of how you have grown in so many ways. I also challenge you to enjoy the vast benefits of being resilient. Use the above strategies to build your resiliency muscles, while encouraging others to do the same. Happy Holidays!

Executive & Leadership Coach Ann Golden Eglé, MCC, has steered successful individuals to greater levels of success since 1998. Ann is president of Golden Visions & Associates, LLC, and can be reached at 541-385-8887, ann@gvasuccess.com or GVAsuccess.com. Subscribe to Ann’s internationally acclaimed “Success Thoughts” e-zine on her website.

