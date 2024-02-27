Stroke 101 Training Can Help Your Employees Save Lives

February 21, 2024 – As businesses that regularly interact with customers, it is essential to prioritize stroke awareness and education. Recognizing the signs of a stroke and knowing how to respond can make a critical difference in saving lives and preventing long-term disability. In this article, we will explore the importance of stroke awareness for businesses and how proactive measures can benefit both employees and customers.

A stroke is a “brain attack” and will affect one in five Oregonians in their life-time. Stroke is a leading cause of disability and death globally, and it can occur without warning. As such, businesses have a responsibility to promote awareness and provide education to their staff.

Implementing stroke awareness programs and training can empower employees to recognize the signs of stroke in customers and take prompt action. Moreover, proactive measures can demonstrate the business’s commitment to the well-being of its clientele.

Beyond the ethical and moral imperative, businesses that prioritize stroke awareness can also benefit from improved customer experiences. The ability to respond effectively to a medical emergency enhances trust and loyalty from customers. It can also create a positive reputation in the community, setting the business apart as a responsible and caring establishment.

In addition, being prepared to handle medical emergencies, such as strokes, can lead to a more confident and empowered workforce. Employees who are equipped with knowledge and training in stroke awareness feel more prepared to handle unforeseen situations, fostering a sense of confidence and security in the workplace.

We encourage businesses to consider integrating stroke awareness programs into their training curriculum and to actively promote awareness among their customers. By doing so, businesses can play a crucial role in creating safer environments and contributing to the well-being of the community.

With a grant from the Central Oregon Health Council, Stroke Awareness Oregon is doing just that through a community education program called, “Stroke 101 — Awareness & Prevention.” This one-hour presentation covers the causes of stroke, identification (BEFAST) education, stroke prevention and recovery.

This regional program serving Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook and Wheeler counties, SAO is ready to share life-saving information across Central Oregon. Contact SAO to schedule a presentation at your workplace, service organization, non-profit, church group, business, school group and/or affiliate groups.

To schedule with us contact 541 323-5641 or email education@strokeawarenessoregon.org.

strokeawarenessoregon.org