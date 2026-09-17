Stroke Awareness Oregon Hosts Community Field Day

Stroke Awareness Oregon, in partnership with OSU Cascades, will host Community Field Day on Saturday, October 3, 2026, from 11am to 3pm at OSU Cascades, 1500 SW Chandler Ave. in Bend.

This free, wheelchair-accessible event is designed for all ages and abilities and features chair volleyball, adaptive chair yoga, adaptive golf, adaptive bike demonstrations, cornhole and yard games, raffle prizes, community vendor booths, and educational talks. Food will be provided.

Community Field Day supports Stroke Awareness Oregon’s mission to move, play, and connect stroke survivors, caregivers, and the broader Central Oregon community through inclusive recreation and education. The event is sponsored by Whispering Winds Retirement, OSU Cascades, and St. Charles Health System.

For more information, contact cdreps@strokeawarenessoregon.org, call 541-323-5641, or visit strokeawarenessoregon.org.