Stroke Awareness Oregon Launches BEFAST Campaign to Raise Stroke Awareness in November

Stroke Awareness Oregon is excited to announce its November BEFAST Awareness Campaign. This campaign, slated for November 11-18 is aimed at educating communities about stroke signs, prevention, and the importance of early medical intervention. Stroke is the leading cause of disability worldwide and the 4th leading cause of death in the United States, but timely action can save lives and improve outcomes.

The BEFAST acronym helps individuals quickly recognize the most common signs of stroke, promoting prompt response in the critical moments when medical care is most effective.

BEFAST Warning Signs:

Balance — Sudden loss of balance or coordination

Eyes — Blurred or double vision, or sudden vision loss

Face — Drooping on one side of the face

Arms — Weakness or numbness in one arm

Speech — Slurred or garbled speech or difficulty speaking

Time — Call 911 immediately if any symptoms appear

“Every second counts when it comes to stroke,” said Libby Hawley, BEFAST coordinator of Stroke Awareness Oregon. “Through our BEFAST campaign, we hope to empower communities with the tools they need to recognize stroke signs and take swift action. With greater awareness, we can improve outcomes and save lives.”

During November 11-18, Stroke Awareness Oregon will distribute informational materials, and partner with local businesses and healthcare providers to reach as many people as possible with the life-saving BEFAST information. Key activities will include:

Distribution of BEFAST cards: Volunteers will be distributing thousands of BEFAST cards throughout Central Oregon to promote awareness and fast response times.

Volunteers will be distributing thousands of BEFAST cards throughout Central Oregon to promote awareness and fast response times. Fundraising Initiatives: Donations raised during the campaign will support stroke survivor resources and community outreach programs.

Stroke Awareness Oregon invites individuals, families, and organizations to get involved by participating as distribution volunteers or offering their businesses, churches, and schools as locations to share BEFAST information and help spread the word.

“By raising awareness about stroke, we can all play a part in preventing disabilities and saving lives,” Stroke Awareness Education Coordinator Kate Eskew added.

About Stroke Awareness Oregon:

Stroke Awareness Oregon is a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing the impact of stroke through education, outreach, and support. We work with individuals, healthcare providers, and communities to promote early recognition, encourage healthy lifestyles, and provide resources for stroke survivors and their caregivers.

strokeawarenessoregon.org