Stroke Awareness Oregon Partners with Central Oregon Community College to Offer Lifesaving Stroke 101 Training as Community Education

Stroke Awareness Oregon (SAO) is proud to announce a new partnership with Central Oregon Community College (COCC) to offer “Stroke 101: Awareness & Prevention” as a community education course. This collaboration aims to enhance community awareness and education on stroke prevention, identification, and response, making life-saving knowledge more accessible to Central Oregon residents.

About the Course: “Stroke 101: Awareness & Prevention” is a one-hour session designed to educate participants about the different types of strokes, how to recognize the early signs, and the critical actions to take in the event of a stroke. The course will cover essential topics such as:

Causes and risk factors for stroke

The BEFAST method for stroke identification

Prevention strategies to reduce stroke risk

Recovery and support resources for stroke survivors and their families

This training, a cornerstone of SAO’s outreach efforts, will now be available to the broader community through COCC’s continuing education program, providing an opportunity for individuals, healthcare professionals, and caregivers to gain valuable insights and skills.

A New Chapter in Community Health: The partnership with COCC marks a significant step forward in SAO’s mission to eliminate disability and death from stroke. By integrating the “Stroke 101” course into COCC’s curriculum, SAO can reach a wider audience, including students, professionals, and community members who may not have had previous access to such critical information.

Stephanie Goetsch,director community education, is excited about the collaboration… “COCC Community Education is thrilled to partner with Stroke Awareness Oregon. This meets our mission to partner with community organizations and help educate the community on their important message. This partnership allows Stroke Awareness Oregon to reach a wider audience, while COCC Community Education continues to offer personal enrichment opportunities to nurture and grow community interests, regardless of age, background, or experience level. Stroke 101: Awareness & Prevention is free to the community, and open for registration, with opportunities to attend on our Bend and Redmond campuses this fall.”

Enrollment Information: The “Stroke 101” course will be available through COCC’s community education program starting this fall. Interested individuals can register for the course through the COCC website or contact the college’s community education department for more information.

About Stroke Awareness Oregon:

Stroke Awareness Oregon (a local nonprofit) exists to minimize death and disability from stroke through prevention education and to support the best life possible for stroke warriors and their loved ones.

strokeawarenessoregon.org • 541-323-5641