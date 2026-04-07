Stroke Awareness Oregon to Host Leading With a Purpose Event Focused on Impact Through Leadership

(Image courtesy of Stroke Awareness Oregon)

Stroke Awareness Oregon (SAO) invites the Central Oregon community to attend Leading With a Purpose, an inspiring evening dedicated to exploring how leadership creates meaningful impact across communities. The event will take place on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, from 4-7pm at Tetherow Pavilion in Bend.

This year’s theme,“Impact Through Leadership, brings together a dynamic panel of respected leaders who will share real-world insights on building influence, driving change and leading with intention.

The panel includes:

Deborah Flagan , vice president of Community Engagement & Giving at Hayden Homes (Moderator)

, vice president of Community Engagement & Giving at Hayden Homes (Moderator) Patrick Bailey , area director, Willamette Valley Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Former Oregon State University Baseball Coach

, area director, Willamette Valley Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Former Oregon State University Baseball Coach Michelle Mitchell , co-founder of Humm Kombucha; COO, Design Bar Interiors

, co-founder of Humm Kombucha; COO, Design Bar Interiors Tia Lewis , shareholder and land use attorney, Schwabe Williamson & Wyatt

, shareholder and land use attorney, Schwabe Williamson & Wyatt Jo Wells, facilities architect and project manager, City of Bend

The evening will begin with a networking cocktail hour from 4-5pm, followed by a moderated panel discussion from 5-6:30pm.

Proceeds from the event support Stroke Awareness Oregon’s mission to provide stroke education, prevention resources, and support programs for stroke warriors and their families.

Event Details:

Tetherow Pavilion, Bend

May 5, 2026

4-7pm

Tickets: $75 (single), $125 (pair), $50 (nonprofit rate), $85 at the door

To register or learn more, visit LWAP.eventbrite.com or contact our Events Coordinator Taylor Laidlaw at tlaidlaw@strokeawarenessoregon.org or 541-350-8117.

strokeawarenessoregon.org