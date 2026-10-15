Stronger Families. Stronger Community.

(Photos courtesy of Family Resource Center of Central Oregon)

Parenting doesn’t come with a handbook and no family should have to figure it all out alone.

For more than 30 years, Family Resource Center of Central Oregon (FRC) has been helping parents and caregivers build stronger relationships with their children and create healthier, more connected families. Serving Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson Counties, FRC provides free, evidence-based parenting education, workshops, coaching, and family support.

FRC’s programs give parents and caregivers practical tools they can use every day. Through programs such as Circle of Security, The Incredible Years, and Make Parenting a Pleasure, parents and caregivers learn how to better understand their children’s needs, navigate challenging behaviors, manage stress, strengthen communication, and build lasting connection.

But FRC is about more than parenting classes. It’s about belonging.

Families find welcoming, judgment-free spaces where they can learn, connect with other parents and caregivers, share experiences, and discover they are not alone. FRC works alongside schools, early learning programs, community organizations, and other local partners to make support accessible to families throughout Central Oregon, including those experiencing isolation, financial stress, transportation challenges, or limited resources.

When a parent or caregiver feels supported, a child benefits. When families have the tools and connections they need, our entire community becomes stronger.

Whether you’re a parent or a caregiver looking for support, a community partner interested in collaboration, or a local business or donor who wants to invest in Central Oregon families, there is a place for you at FRC.

Together, we can create a community where families feel supported, children can thrive, and every parent and caregiver knows they don’t have to do this alone.

Strengthening families. Building connection. Creating stronger communities.

frconline.org