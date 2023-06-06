Students Donate Money to Mental Health Nonprofits

High school students participating in Cascades Academy Community 101 program, an effort of the Oregon Community Foundation and several local donors, will present grant awards to three Oregon nonprofit organizations that offer mental health services.

Grant recipients are Willamette Family, Inc. ($2,000), Bethlehem Inn ($2,552.91), and Lines For Life ($2,000). Students are also granting $1,000 to Cascades Academy to form a traveling school scholarship fund to ease financial burden for families. Representatives will be present to receive the awards.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 6, 10:30-11:30am

WHERE: Cascades Academy, 19860 Tumalo Reservoir Road, Bend 97703

ABOUT COMMUNITY 101:

Community 101 is a classroom-based program of the Oregon Community Foundation that allows students to get involved in their communities through grant-making and volunteering. Each school presents $5,000 in grants to local nonprofits. The students have worked hard to identify community needs and determine how best to meet those needs with limited resources. This year Cascades Academy raised an additional $2,552.91 by hosting a rummage sale.

Community 101 acts as a mini-foundation. The students receive grant-making funds, work to identify community needs, decide where to focus, and then implement a grant program. As part of the program, students participate in at least one service project, bringing them closer to community issues. Generous local donors and businesses support many Community 101 classes.

After gathering information on a variety of area nonprofits, Cascades Academy students chose to benefit those that offer mental health services in order to help people in crises, as well as help our community flourish.

cascadesacademy.org