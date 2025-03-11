Students Present Second Life & Career Readiness Night

Taking the next step after high school is one of the biggest decisions in life. A group of teens in Bend-La Pine Schools is making it easier for students to explore their options locally and across the region.

The Caldera High School students have invited Central Oregon employers and representatives of colleges and trade schools to Life & Career Readiness Night, to be held March 12 from 5-7pm at Caldera, 60925 SE 15th Street, Bend. This free event is open to students and their families throughout the school district.

“Students from all over our community are welcome to stop by and spend a little time learning about the world that awaits them. That world begins right here at our doorstep,” Caldera High School junior Chloe Grissen said. “We see lots of pathways to higher education and rewarding careers in Central Oregon and all across our state, and this event allows teens to take their first steps toward these opportunities.”

While universities and colleges from around Oregon will be represented the night of March 12, not every student is looking to continue their formal education right out of high school, Grissen said. “This event is also for students who want to take a gap year, maybe travel abroad, consider technical training programs, military service, or jump right into the workforce.”

This is the second year for the event. Grissen led the charge to establish it last year, and over 400 students and their family members attended. This year more students joined her to plan and promote it.

“Working to bring this event to life for our community has been rewarding and fun. We’ve put so much into this, and now we hope to see a big turnout,” said Jack Strycharz, a Caldera sophomore who helped lead the planning work.

Presenting businesses, organizations and schools include Bend Park & Recreation District, City of Bend, Deschutes County, St. Charles Health System, Red Cross, Bend Police Department, BaseX, Central Oregon Community College, and Oregon’s public universities. Sponsors have donated prizes, including MacBooks, to be raffled off during Life & Career Readiness Night.

District Superintendent Steven Cook recently spoke with Chloe and Jack about the event for his Supe’s On podcast. Listen to the episode at bls.fyi/podcast.

bend.k12.or.us