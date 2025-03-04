Success Starts with Mindset

(Graphic courtesy of SCORE)
Unlock your potential as an entrepreneur in our free and interactive workshop! Dive into the practical strategies you’ll need to develop a growth mindset.
You’ll Learn How To:
- Shift your focus from fear to opportunity
- Embrace failure as a valuable learning experience
- Harness the power of positive thinking to achieve your goals
Don’t miss this opportunity!
Register Today
Explore More March Workshops
Strategies to Identify and Reach Your Target Customers
March 10, 2025
9am PDT
Learn how to identify your target market and attract the best potential customers to your business! This hands-on workshop will help you create a target market, value proposition, and promotion plan.
Register Now
Schedule C and Small Business Taxes
March 11, 2025
1pm PDT
Save money on income taxes! Join our free workshop and jump into the essentials of business deductions and credits.