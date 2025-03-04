Success Starts with Mindset

(Graphic courtesy of SCORE)

Unlock your potential as an entrepreneur in our free and interactive workshop! Dive into the practical strategies you’ll need to develop a growth mindset.

You’ll Learn How To:

Shift your focus from fear to opportunity

Embrace failure as a valuable learning experience

Harness the power of positive thinking to achieve your goals

Don’t miss this opportunity!

Explore More March Workshops

March 10, 2025

9am PDT

Learn how to identify your target market and attract the best potential customers to your business! This hands-on workshop will help you create a target market, value proposition, and promotion plan.

March 11, 2025

1pm PDT

Save money on income taxes! Join our free workshop and jump into the essentials of business deductions and credits.

score.org/seattle/local-workshops