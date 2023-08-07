Summer Driving Done Right: Safety Tips for the Season

Drive Defensively

The summer months often mean more people on the road going on vacations and road trips. With more drivers on the road, the chances of getting into an accident tend to increase. As a driver, you can’t control other drivers, but you can drive defensively to do your part to avoid accidents. Defensive driving involves being aware of your surroundings, anticipating potential hazards, and driving in a manner that reduces the likelihood of an accident. Here are some tips for driving defensively this summer:

Leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. This gives you more time to react and brake gradually if needed.

Scan the road ahead for potential hazards and have an escape route in mind.

Signal your turns well in advance so other drivers can anticipate your movements.

Avoid distractions like cell phones and focus on driving.

Be extra cautious in areas with heavy traffic or construction zones.

Follow the speed limit and adjust your speed for road conditions.

Check Your Vehicle

Before any major road trip, it’s important to make sure your vehicle is ready for the journey. Give your car a thorough inspection and check the following:

Oil, coolant, brake fluid, washer fluid – top up any fluids that are low

Tires – check pressure and tread depth

Windshield wipers, headlights, brake lights, turn signals

Engine belts and hoses

Battery – clean any corrosion and test for charge

Brakes and suspension components

Flares and emergency kit – make sure they are stocked

Having your vehicle well-maintained and in top condition can prevent many problems down the road. Don’t wait until you notice issues – be proactive with maintenance.

Allow Plenty of Time

When road tripping long distances, make sure to allow ample time to reach your destination. Rushing to get there only increases your chances of speeding and driving recklessly. Build in plenty of buffer time for rest stops, fuel stops, traffic delays, and detours. It’s better to take a little longer but get there safely.

Get Plenty of Rest

Drowsy driving is a big risk, especially on long drives. Make sure to get enough sleep before any long trip and take regular breaks to rest when driving. Know the warning signs of fatigue like yawning, difficulty focusing, and drifting in your lane. Stop driving immediately if you notice these signs – a short nap can refresh you enough to continue your trip safely. Don’t rely on cranking the A/C or loud music to keep you awake. The only cure for drowsiness is rest.

Stay Alert

Eliminate distractions while driving so you can focus fully on the road and your surroundings. Put your phone away, set navigation before driving, and avoid eating or other activities that can shift focus from driving. Scan all around your vehicle continuously to identify risks early. Be alert for vehicles braking ahead of you, wildlife crossing the roadway, and changing road conditions. Alert driving takes full attention.

By driving defensively, maintaining your vehicle, allowing plenty of time, getting sufficient rest, and staying focused on the road, you can have a safe and enjoyable road trip this summer. Don’t let your guard down – consistent vigilance and smart driving behavior keeps accidents at bay.

What to Do After an Accident

While we hope your summer road trips are accident-free, it’s important to know what to do if you are unfortunately involved in a collision. Having a plan can help you respond appropriately in the moment and take steps to protect your rights and safety. Some tips:

Move to a safe location, assess injuries, and call 911 if needed.

Document the accident with photos of damage, injured parties, and the accident scene.

Exchange insurance information with other involved drivers.

Report the accident to authorities and your insurance provider.

Seek medical attention even for minor injuries that may worsen over time.

Consult with a personal injury attorney St George Utah to understand your legal options and rights if injured by another driver. An attorney can help navigate insurance claims and pursue fair compensation if warranted.

Safe travels this summer! Let me know if you need any clarification on what to do post-accident.