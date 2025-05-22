Summer Fun Returns to the Museum

(Graphic courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Raptors of the Desert Sky

Get ready to soar into summer!

Beginning this Saturday, the special summer program, Raptors of the Desert Sky, returns to the Museum!

Be awed by the beauty and power of free-flying raptors and learn about owls, vultures, eagles, hawks, and more. The popular daily program starts Memorial Day weekend and ends Labor Day weekend, weather permitting.

Tickets are available at Admissions on the day of on a first come, first served basis. Get to the Museum early to secure your seat!

Raptors of the Desert Sky

Saturday, May 24 through Monday, September 1

11:30am daily (weather permitting)

$8 for non-member adults, including seniors; $6 for children

Members receive 20% discount

High Desert Ranger Station

Explore the role of wildfire at the ranger station this summer.

Stop on by the High Desert Ranger Station this summer and learn about the ecological role of wildfire in the forest and the history of the U.S. Forest Service.

Now in its new location off the Fire in the Forest Trail, the High Desert Ranger Station will be open to visitors on the weekends starting Saturday, May 24. The ranger station will be open daily beginning July 1 through Labor Day weekend. Come explore this historic building in its new and permanent location!

High Desert Ranger Station

Weekends starting Saturday, May 24; daily starting Tuesday, July 1

10am-2pm

Free with admission

Sawmill Demonstrations

Watch and learn as we bring the Lazinka Sawmill to life.

Full steam ahead! See the 1904 Lazinka Sawmill in action and learn how lumber was processed on-the-go at the turn of the century.

The sawmill will run from 12-3pm on select days during the summer:

Saturday, June 14

Tuesday, July 29

Thursday, August 28

Experience history up close and personal this summer! Sawmill demonstrations are free with admission.

highdesertmuseum.org