Summer of Live Features $30 Concert Tickets to Venues Across Nation, Including Hayden Homes Amphitheater

(Sarah McLachlan | Photo courtesy of Hayden Homes Amphitheater)

Welcome to Summer of Live, presented by Live Nation — a celebration of live music, kicking off with a week of $30 tickets to over 4,000 shows across the U.S. and Canada, including Bend’s own Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

Today, April 29, through May 5, fans can purchase $30 tickets to see their favorite artists on the road this year, with shows spanning genres including Pop, Hip-Hop, R&B, Country, Latin, Rock, and more. In Bend, $30 tickets are available for shows such as Charley Crockett, Sarah McLachlan, Nikki Glaser, Jim Gaffigan, TOTO, Trevor Noah, Metric, Parker McCollum, and O.A.R. (…of a revolution.), to name a few.

How the Summer of Live $30 Ticket Offer Works:

Starting today, April 29, fans can visit LiveNation.com/SummerofLive to see the full list of participating events. Once they’ve selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled “Summer of Live Promotion,” add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout.

How to Find Participating Shows:

Fans can filter their search on LiveNation.com/SummerofLive by participating events, venues, or artists. While on the website, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.

How to Buy Tickets for Summer of Live:

The general onsale will begin on Wednesday, April 29 at 10am local time through Tuesday, May 5 at 11:59pm local time.

All tickets are available at LiveNation.com/SummerofLive.

More to Know:

Tickets purchased through this offer include all fees upfront in the $30 cost.

Tickets are available for select Live Nation shows, while inventory lasts.

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship.

livenationentertainment.com