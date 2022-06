The Sunriver Chamber of Commerce is hosting Summer Survival Tips for Businesses from 8-9:30am Thursday, June 23 at the Sunriver Owners Association Board Room.

Sunriver Police Dept. Sgt. Steve Lopez will provide information on what to do if your business encounters shoplifting, counterfeit money and more, and answer your questions. Coffee and breakfast items provided.

RSVP at exec@sunriverchamber.com in order for accurate food order. No cost to attend. For businesses only.

sunriverchamber.com