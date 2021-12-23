Summit Health & Pulse Heart Institute form New Partnership to Create High-Quality Cardiovascular Care in Central Oregon

Summit Health Oregon, the largest independent multispecialty, physician-led medical group in Central Oregon, is proud to announce its partnership with Pulse Heart Institute, a leading cardiovascular service provider in the Pacific Northwest.

This partnership integrates the primary care and population health strength of Summit Health’s more than 150 providers in Central Oregon, with the award-winning cardiovascular service line developed by the clinician-led leadership model of Pulse Heart Institute’s 110 cardiovascular providers.

Beginning with the addition of a new electrophysiology clinic opening in January 2022, this new partnership will rapidly expand cardiovascular service offerings available to Summit Health patients. Future plans include adding interventional cardiology services, structural heart disease services and an advanced heart failure program, all located in Summit Health’s newly renovated cardiology clinic and nuclear testing lab. The updated facility also features state-of-the-art equipment and facilities for stress testing, EKG, ECHO, imaging and remote monitoring services.

The expanded cardiovascular service line will further integrate into Summit Health’s industry-leading patient-centered medical home, and enhance the physician group’s population health services by focusing on improving the quality of life for all Central Oregonians.

“Pulse Heart Institute and Summit Health have rapidly discovered our shared mission of delivering high-quality health care while focusing on improving the quality of life for all the patients we serve,” said Jason Parks, chief executive for Pulse Heart Institute. “This strategic partnership creates an innovative approach for medical groups around the Pacific Northwest to bring award-winning, outcomes-based cardiovascular services and highly skilled providers with expertise in developing comprehensive cardiovascular service lines to the community.”

“This partnership represents one of the most significant advancements in health care in Central Oregon in many years,” said Justin Sivill, Summit Health regional chief operating officer. “Pulse Heart Institute has spent years developing one of the most respected, outcomes-driven, quality programs in the country — and now it will be available to all Central Oregonians as part of Summit Health’s connected care model. Their expertise and talent in developing outpatient and surgical center programs in the Pacific Northwest, as well as fully integrated service lines, will dramatically enhance our medical group’s patient-centered medical home and further our mission to lower the total cost of care for all of Central Oregon.”

About Summit Health

Summit Health is a physician-led, patient-centric network committed to simplifying the complexities of health care and bringing a more connected kind of care. In Central Oregon, Summit Health offers a comprehensive care model with 150 providers in primary care, urgent care and nearly 40 medical specialties and services. For more information, please visit smgoregon.com .

About Pulse Heart Institute

Pulse Heart Institute’s mission of “Together give people their best life” guides us in our quest to establish innovative partnerships in the communities we serve. Pulse Heart Institute is the result of a strategic partnership between Cardiac Study Center, a cardiology practice serving patients for over 50 years and MultiCare Health System, an independently governed not-for-profit system of health headquartered in Washington state. A 501c3 nonprofit subsidiary of MultiCare, the Pulse model has grown to over 1,200 employees and 100 providers managing services in six adult hospitals and over 20 clinic locations in three states. For more information, please visit pulseheartinstitute.org .

About MultiCare

MultiCare is a not-for-profit health care organization with more than 20,000 team members, including employees, providers and volunteers. MultiCare has been caring for our community for well over a century, since the founding of Tacoma’s first hospital and today is the largest community-based, locally governed health system in the state of Washington.

MultiCare’s comprehensive system of health includes numerous primary care, urgent care and specialty services — including MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care , Pulse Heart Institute and MultiCare Rockwood Clinic , the largest multispecialty clinic in the Inland Northwest region.

MultiCare’s network of care includes 11 hospitals: