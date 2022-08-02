Sunlife Farm Hosts NRCS Oregon for First Ever Dirt Day Event

Agritourism Event August 13, 2022 — It’s a Soilebration!

The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Oregon and SunLife Farm and Ranch, located in Prineville, announce the very first official Dirt Day Soilebration on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 10am to 3:30pm.

NRCS Oregon’s soil conservationists will speak at the event and bring the soil health trailer to conduct real-time demonstrations for one of farming’s most critical natural resources, the soil. Visitors can learn about healthy soils and the importance of organic matter.

“The trailer’s rain simulator demonstrates how differently managed soils respond to various weather events” says Stephanie Payne, Small Farms & Organic specialist with NRCS Oregon. “Learn about how wind, rain and different management styles impact the soil and its ability to withstand these weather events.”

Visitors can explore the soil pit and observe the multiple layers of strata beneath the surface of the soil, which by nature of their properties, comprise a soil profile. Soil is one of the most highly diverse ecosystems on the planet, in which communities of bacteria, fungi and protozoa coexist and contribute to a thriving base that is dirt.

SunLife Farm’s gathering location for this premiere outdoor event is a two-plus-acre pine grove on the farm, transformed into an educational, science-packed festival in honor of the amazing soil microbiome.

“We are so pleased to have local experts share tips on cultivating healthy soil for growing and agricultural management,” says Jeff Fox, SunLife’s operations manager. “We invite visitors to stroll our Sun Dirt Roads and meander to Bootah’s common area for refreshments and food.”

On Dirt Day, Bootah’s, the farm’s concessions, will provide standard offerings of ice cream, shakes and SunFreezes, along with food and other drinks.

Part science, part education and entertainment, Dirt Day is sure to please your inner scientist, farmer or any child. For more information on NRCS, visit or.nrcs.usda.gov. For more information on Dirt Day, visit sunlifefarm.com/farming-events.

NRCS was originally created as a response to the 1933 Dust Bowl to address soil erosion and has since expanded its scope. NRCS works in close partnership with farmers, local and state governments and other federal agencies to maintain healthy

and productive working landscapes, helping America’s farmers, ranchers and forest landowners conserve the nation’s soil, water, air and other natural resources. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) provides leadership on food, agriculture, natural resources, rural development, nutrition and related issues based on public policy, the best available science and effective management.

SunLife Farm and Ranch, LLC was founded in 2020 and is now a working operational farm. SunLife produces orchard grass, multiple lavender plant varieties and honey, as the home of BootahBee honey bees located in the BeeBurbs of SunLife’s apiary. Beautiful vistas and naturally pristine terrain grace over 20 miles of trail variations on this 160-acre farm.

sunlifefarm.com • or.nrcs.usda.gov