Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Seeking Two Board Members

Applications are being accepted for two seats on the Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. The volunteer position includes:

Meeting once a month from September to June for about one hour

Approving the yearly budget

Reviewing the executive director once a year

Providing feedback on the chamber’s programs

Guiding the chamber’s course of action

The board of directors will select the new board members. The board members are Thomas Samwel, Aaron Schofield, Brandy Odekirk, Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair, Ken Cameron, Keith Kessaris and Kelly Winch. Board members are required to be a chamber member.

If you are interested in being a board member, please email exec@sunriverchamber.com with a brief description of why you would like to be a board member. All names will be forwarded to the board members.

sunriverchamber.com