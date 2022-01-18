Sunriver Area & La Pine Chambers to Host Breakfast

The Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce and the La Pine Chamber of Commerce invite you to attend their State of South County Breakfast on Friday, February 18 at the SHARC in Sunriver.

Guest speakers are Deschutes County Commissioners Patti Adair, Phil Chang and Tony DeBone; Tammy Baney of COIC; and Damon Runberg, the state economist for Central Oregon.

Breakfast is $20. Please RSVP to Ann Gawith, La Pine executive director, at director@lapine.org or Kristine Thomas at exec@sunriverchamber.com . We will be following current state health protocols regarding the COVID virus.

La Pine/Sunriver Chambers’ Breakfast

Friday, February 18 at the SHARC in Sunriver

Doors open at 7am

Breakfast at 7:30am

Presentation at 8AM