Sunriver Art Fair Opens This Friday!

The countdown is on! The 16th Annual Sunriver Art Fair returns this Friday through Sunday, August 7-9, at The Village at Sunriver.

This nationally recognized, juried fine arts and crafts event features more than 80 artists from across the western United States showcasing ceramics, glass, jewelry, painting, photography, sculpture, textiles, woodworking, drawing and mixed media. Whether you’re looking for a special gift or the perfect piece for your home, you’ll find art for every style and budget.

Event Hours

Friday & Saturday: 9am-5pm

Sunday: 9am-3pm

Admission and parking are free.

Presented by the Sunriver Women’s Club, all net proceeds from the Art Fair support community grants that benefit nonprofits providing essential services and educational opportunities throughout south Deschutes County.

SunriverArtFair.org