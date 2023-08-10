Sunriver Art Fair Returns to Village at Sunriver This Weekend

The annual Sunriver Art Fair returns this August 11-13 in The Village at Sunriver with over 75 booths of juried art on display. This free event has been a popular destination for visitors and locals alike for over 13 years, and has been voted the Best Small Town Art Fair and one of the Top 10 Art Fairs in the U.S. The Sunriver Art Fair is produced by the Sunriver Women’s Club as a fundraiser for the Community Grant Program.

There will be something for everyone at the fair, from jewelry, pottery, paintings, and woodworks, to the popular age-appropriate craft kits for children to take home and complete. Set in the popular Sunriver shopping venue, this is a family-friendly event with great dining and fun games for kids occurring alongside the fair.

A special drawing for travel and golf prizes and other gifts will be held for those visitors who pick up a Sunriver Art Fair Passport, get their passport stamped and drop it into the raffle barrel.

This year’s commemorative Sunriver Art Fair poster, Rivers of Gold, by Nanette Oleson will be on sale, as well as the posters from past fairs.

Sponsored by the Sunriver Women’s Club (SRWC), all proceeds from art fair applications and booth fees help support nonprofits in south Deschutes County.

sunriverartfair.org