Sunriver Art Fair Unveils 2026 Commemorative Poster, Autumn on the Deschutes, by Maia Leisz

(Sunriver Art Fair chooses Autumn on the Deschutes by Maia Leisz for 2026 commemorative poster)

This year’s Sunriver Art Fair commemorative poster will feature Autumn on the Deschutes by Maia Leisz. Leisz paints in oil on canvas, building contemporary impressionist landscapes and seascapes through expressive brushwork and a luminous color palette. She works from direct observation — light as it falls on water, the shift of color on a hillside before the shadows move, the particular stillness of a crisp Autumn day on the Deschutes.

Leisz is one of more than 80 artists who will participate in the 16th Sunriver Art Fair, August 7-9, outside in the Village at Sunriver.

“I believe that art is essentially a language, a way of expressing one’s view of the world to others,” writes Leisz. “As with learning a language, it takes a great deal of time and effort to become truly fluent, and there’s always more to learn. However, once fluency is achieved, I only need to think about what I want to say, not how to say it. There’s always so much beauty in the world to talk about!”

Leisz is new to the Sunriver Art Fair, but a veteran of fairs across the West. She lives and paints near Sandpoint, Idaho. Visitors can find her in Booth 32.

The Sunriver Art Fair is a juried, nationally recognized fine arts and crafts event and a favorite summer cultural event for locals and visitors. You can preview all the artists and plan your visit at sunriverartfair.org. These limited edition posters, printed on archival paper and suitable for framing, will be available at the Information Booth for $30.

Presented by the Sunriver Women’s Club, all net proceeds from this event support the community grant program for nonprofits, helping to provide a strong network of services and educational opportunities to improve the lives of people in south Deschutes County.

Open 9am-5pm Friday and Saturday, August 7 and 8; 9am-3pm Sunday, August 9.

Free admission and parking.

sunriverartfair.org • @sunriverartfair • maialeisz.com