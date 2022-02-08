Sunriver Brewing Company Announces Opening of its Eastside Pub in Bend

(Sunriver Brewing Company Eastside Pub| Rendering courtesy of Sunriver Brewing Company)

Sunriver Brewing Company will open its fourth pub at Neff Place in Bend. The Eastside Pub, which will occupy the former Jackson’s Corner space, is scheduled to open before summer of this year. The location at 1500 NE Neff Road sits across from the St. Charles Hospital campus.

“We are looking forward to being part of another wonderful neighborhood” says Karin Devencenzi, CEO of Sunriver Brewing Company. “We are so grateful for our team and for everyone who has supported us over the last decade, especially the last two years. We’re really happy to put more of our energies into what we love doing…celebrating great beer and food with our community.”

The Eastside Pub is 4,000 square feet and will seat about 120 inside and another 40 outside on a dog friendly patio. “We are focusing on a number of exciting new concepts ” says Jay Junkin, owner of Jackson’s Corner. “When Sunriver Brewing approached us about the space, we thought what a great opportunity to bring these visions to life. We are full of such gratitude to have been able to serve and connect with so many incredible beings!” said Junkin.

The pub will be pouring Sunriver Brewing core brands along with many limited release and seasonal beers. “I’ve spent the best 17 years of my life in Central Oregon, the majority of which I resided in the great neighborhoods of East Bend – lots of fond memories from homes in the Larkspur, Mountain View, and Orchard districts” says Brett Thomas, Director of Brewing Operations. “The entire Sunriver Brewing team is looking forward to sharing our culture of quality and bringing our award-winning craft beer to our new neighbors on the Eastside of town,” said Thomas.

sunriverbrewingcompany.com