Sunriver Brewing’s Eastside Coffee Bar & Brunch

(Photo courtesy of Sunriver Brewing Co.)

Good Morning Eastside! Something’s brewing at Sunriver Brewing Company’s Eastside Location. Beginning May 20, Sunriver Brewing Company’s Eastside location is launching a new A.M. service Coffee Bar dedicated to serving quality craft coffee, breakfast and brunch! Sunriver Brewing’s Eastside Pub and Coffee Bar will be open every day with Monday through Friday 8am-11am counter service and full service weekend brunch 9am-2pm! Sunriver Brewing Company is entering the world of coffee through a local partnership with Still Vibrato Coffee Roasters of Bend.

We are thrilled to be partnering with Still Vibrato Coffee Roasters, Clint is one of the most passionate coffee people in town and his dedication to quality coffee and commitment to ethical sourcing aligns perfectly with our brand,” says Ken Cameron, creative director. “We look forward to working together to launch our new Eastside Coffee Bar.”

Sunriver Brewing is excited to offer full-service brunch on the weekends from 8am-2pm. The brunch food menu is composed of fun twists on classic brunch items. The beverage menu served at brunch is a playful marriage of beer, coffee, spirits and more.

“This is an exciting time to develop our craft. Our team lives and breathes beer and now we are finding passion in coffee as well,” says Travis Downing, VP of Operations. “We are equally excited to answer our community’s call for a fun brunch spot on the Eastside.”

To kick off the first day of brunch service on May 25, the Eastside Pub and Coffee Bar will have music from DJ Mooo and tableside smores.

About Sunriver Brewing Company:

Sunriver Brewing Company’s pub in the Village at Sunriver opened to rave reviews in the summer of 2012. Recognizing that the original pub would not accommodate demand, a 13,000- square foot building was purchased in the Business Park in 2014. Since that time, Sunriver Brewing Company has garnered many national and international awards for their craft beer. The year of 2017 included a major national accomplishment with winning Small Brewing Company of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival. Sunriver Brewing has at Tap Room in the production facility in Sunriver and four pub locations. Two in Bend, one in Eugene, and the original location in Sunriver.

Hours are: Monday-Friday from 8am-2pm for coffee and lunch/dinner from 2pm-9pm

Saturday from 9am-2pm for brunch and lunch/dinner from 2pm-9pm

sunriverbrewingcompany.com