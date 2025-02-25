Sunriver Celebrations

From the grand opening of the new public safety building to the first Sunriver Oktoberfest, 2025 is going to be a year of celebrations in Sunriver.

In 2024, Century Commons Taps & Trucks, Sunriver Raft & Float, Integra Built, Snappy Sitters, Sunriver Pet Boutique, Mountain Relief Nursery, Fly & Field Outfitters, Turbo Maxx Detail, Berkshire Hathaway – Sciaraffo and Temple, Cherish Yourself Wellness, Legend Cider, Badlands Artisan Distillery, Partners in Care and Roberta Stopler LMFT opened businesses in Sunriver and La Pine and became new chamber members.

Community members celebrated the reopening of the Sunriver Library and the grand opening of Sunrover Dog Care, a dog boarding and daycare facility.

Annual breakfast

The Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce and the La Pine Chamber of Commerce are hosting the annual State of South Deschutes County Breakfast, 7-9am on Tuesday, February 25 at SHARC.

Guest speakers are:

Deschutes County Commissioners Patti Adair, Phil Chang and Tony DeBone

La Pine City Manager Geoff Wullschlager

Sunriver Owners Association General Manager James Lewis

Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory Executive Director Shannon Ries

A panel of experts from banking and real estate establishments discussing what’s on the horizon

La Pine Chamber director Ann Gawith and Sunriver Chamber director Kristine Thomas invite community members and business leaders to attend the breakfast, catered by Josie K’s Deli.

“The success of any community is achieved by building bridges,” Thomas said. “Building bridges requires inviting people to the table to learn what’s happening in their community, encouraging them to ask questions and asking them what they would like for the future of the community.”

The breakfast is $35 per person and email exec@sunriverchamber.com to RSVP.

Upcoming events in Sunriver

Mark your calendar for the following events:

Grand opening of the Sunriver Public Safety Building on Thursday, February 20, ribbon cutting at 11am followed by tours until 1pm and again from 3-5pm.

Third Annual Career Exploration Lunch for middle school students on Tuesday, May 6 at SHARC.

Third Annual Sunriver Saturday Market, 9am to 1pm Saturdays, May 31, June 28, July 26, August 30 and September 27 at SHARC.

Inaugural Sunriver Oktoberfest from Friday, September 26 to Sunday, September 28.

For information on upcoming events in Sunriver, visit sunriverchamber.com.

Thank you

The Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce is grateful for the support of its members, board of directors, Deschutes County, chambers of commerce in Central Oregon, Sunriver Resort, Visit Central Oregon, Sunriver Owners Association, and The Village of Sunriver. A special thank you to the chamber’s premium members: Artists’ Gallery Sunriver, Camp Abbot, Cascade Disposal, First Interstate Bank, IntegraBuilt, iTrip Northwest, MidState Electric, Mike’s Tire & Auto Center, St. Charles Health System, Sunriver Brewing, Sunriver Resort, Wetlands Taphouse and Windermere Real Estate.

The businesses and government agencies play a vital role in creating and maintaining jobs for local citizens, supporting nonprofit organizations, welcoming visitors from near and far, and highlighting Sunriver and Central Oregon as a place to visit, work, play and live.

Learn the benefits of being a chamber member by emailing exec@sunriverchamber.com.

