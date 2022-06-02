Sunriver Community Potluck

What is your dad’s favorite recipe? Or if you are a dad, what’s your go to recipe you enjoy cooking for your family and friends?

Let’s celebrate “dads” at our June Potluck by bringing a dish your dad made or your favorite dish to take to a picnic.

It can be a main dish, side dish, salad or dessert. Or if you feel more comfortable, order food from a local restaurant for a meal just for your family and friends.

The Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce Community Potluck is 5:30 to 7:30 pm Wednesday, June 8 at the SHARC.

Entertainment to be provided by the Sunriver Music Festival.

Everyone is welcome. Invite your friends, colleagues, neighbors – the more the merrier. The cost is $5 per person to pay for the event space. Please bring your own silverware and dishes.

Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce Community Potluck

5:30-7:30pm

Wednesday, June 8 at the SHARC

Everyone’s Welcome

Please email exec@sunriverchamber.com to RSVP or to volunteer by Tuesday, June 7.

sunriverchamber.com