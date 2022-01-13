Sunriver Magazine Call to Art/Photographers

The Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce and Cascade Publications Inc. are seeking a photograph to appear on the front cover of the annual Sunriver Magazine — which serves as the Sunriver area visitor’s guide.

The photo should capture the area’s spirit of Family, Fun and Adventure, or just a beautiful photo of the landscape. The chosen photographer will receive a profile in the magazine as well as in Cascade A&E Magazine, $250 and a half page ad in Sunriver Magazine.

Photographers are invited to submit a low-resolution photo for the contest, with the understanding the winning photograph must meet the minimum requirements of 8.875 inches wide by 11.375 inches high and 300dpi.

The deadline to submit a photograph is 5pm February 4.

Please send photos to jeff@cascadebusnews.com and include your name and phone number.

Here are a few links to previously published Sunriver Magazine editions.

2016-2017 Sunriver Magazine

2017-2018 Sunriver Magazine

2018-2019 Sunriver Magazine

2019-2020 Sunriver Magazine

2020-2021 Sunriver Magazine

2021-2022 Sunriver Magazine

