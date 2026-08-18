Sunriver Music Festival Presents The Genius of Music at the Tower Theatre

(Photo by David Young-Wolff)

Classical Concert III: The Genius of Music

Tuesday, August 18, 7:30pm | Tower Theatre, downtown Bend

Sunriver Music Festival’s The Genius of Music concert on Tuesday, August 18, brings together three composers and three very different expressions of musical genius with Kevin Puts’s Einstein on Mercer Street, J.S. Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 and Mozart’s Symphony No. 39. Led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell at Bend’s Tower Theatre, the program begins with Puts’ deeply personal portrait of Albert Einstein, performed by bass-baritone Timothy Jones and a chamber ensemble of the Festival Orchestra. The connection between Jones and the work goes back to its very beginning: when Puts was commissioned by the Pittsburgh New Music Ensemble in 2001, he envisioned a cycle of poems about Einstein, engaged Jones for the work’s premiere, and composed specifically with Jones’ voice in mind. Timothy Jones’ return to Sunriver Music Festival for this performance is a particularly meaningful reunion with this work that he helped bring to life.

Einstein on Mercer Street is about more than the scientist. It explores Einstein as husband, father, immigrant, public figure, and musician, revealing the human being behind the iconic image. Music was central to Einstein’s life as an accomplished amateur violinist and Bach and Mozart were among his greatest musical loves. In Puts’ work, Einstein himself reflects on playing Mozart and Bach, whose music he admired for its extraordinary harmony and structure. That makes the transition to Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 especially resonant. The program then culminates in Mozart’s Symphony No. 39. Einstein once described Mozart’s music as possessing a purity and symmetry that seemed to have “always been present in the universe.”

In this program, science and music intersect not as competing forms of genius, but as complementary ways of understanding the world. Through Puts’ intimate portrait of Einstein, Bach’s intricate musical architecture, and Mozart’s luminous elegance, The Genius of Music invites audiences to consider the profound connection between intellect, imagination, and the human need to create.

Experience the genius this Tuesday, August 18, live at the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend. Tickets on sale now at sunrivermusic.org.

Young Listeners’ Guild Offers Free Tickets for Ages 17 & Under

-Buy One, Get One-

The Young Listeners’ Guild offers a limited number of free tickets to ages 17 and under with the purchase of a regular-priced concert ticket (BOGO). This applies to all concerts, all sections, and is a wonderful gift to the future of music. Visit sunrivermusic.org for full schedule of the Aug 10-20 concert series at the Sunriver Resort Great Hall and the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend then call 541-593-1084 to reserve your free tickets.

Would you like to donate to this vital fund? Visit sunrivermusic.org/donate and simply specify “YLG” in the comments and your investment will fund free tickets for kids.

The Young Listeners’ Guild free ticket offer applies to any and every Sunriver Music Festival concert throughout the year, including all the classical and pops concerts during the summer festival.

Sunriver Music Festival is a year-round nonprofit presenting world-class orchestral performances and supporting music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms.

sunrivermusic.org