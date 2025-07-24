Sunriver Music Festival’s Opening Night on August 2 Features Acclaimed Pianist Stewart Goodyear with the Festival Orchestra

(Brett Mitchell and the Festival Orchestra at Tower Theatre | Photo courtesy of David Young-Wolff)

Sunriver Music Festival raises the baton on the 2025 season Saturday, August 2 at 7:30pm at the historic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend. Renowned pianist Stewart Goodyear performs with the Festival Orchestra, conducted by Brett Mitchell.

The Festival season opens with the Fanfare from Dukas’ La Péri for the mighty brass section. Goodyear’s performance of Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G Major, a piece celebrated for its brilliance, poignancy and virtuosity. The second half opens with Faure’s stunningly beautiful Suite from Pelléas et Mélisande and closes with selections from Bizet’s beloved Carmen to mark the 150th anniversary of both Bizet’s passing and Carmen’s premiere.

Proclaimed “a phenomenon” by the Los Angeles Times and “one of the best pianists of his generation” by The Philadelphia Inquirer, Stewart Goodyear is an accomplished concert pianist, improviser and composer. He has performed with, and has been commissioned by, many of the major orchestras and chamber music organizations around the world. Whether he’s performing all 32 Beethoven sonatas in a single day or composing innovative pieces, Goodyear’s contributions to the world of classical music continue to inspire and captivate audiences around the globe.

“Goodyear is a pianist of tremendous clarity and precision. He has a beautiful, silver sound, with perfectly lucid trills that must be the envy of his colleagues.” ~ Gramophone

Opening Night: A French Soirée

Saturday, August 2 at 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Festival Orchestra

Brett Mitchell, conductor | Stewart Goodyear, piano

DUKAS Fanfare from La Péri

RAVEL Piano Concerto in G Major

FAURÉ Suite from Pelléas et Mélisande

BIZET Selections from Carmen

All ticketholders are invited to a pre-concert talk with Maestro Brett Mitchell and Stewart Goodyear from 6:30-7pm.

Sunriver Music Festival’s 2025 season opens August 2 at the Tower Theatre in Bend and closes August 13 at Sunriver Resort’s Great Hall. Four classical concerts, one pops concert, a solo piano concert. and a family concert will be presented. Featured artists include pianist Stewart Goodyear, cellist Mark Kosower, Festival concertmaster Yi Zhao and Vitaly Starikov, 2025 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Medalist. The August 13 season finale concert is sold out and waitlisted, but tickets are available for the other performances, including the solo piano concert featuring Vitaly Starikov.

Tickets for the August 2 concert start at $45. Patrons age 25 and under can purchase tickets for $25. Purchasers of a six-concert series package get 10% off single ticket prices. A limited number of free tickets are available for age 17 and under with the purchase of a regularly-priced concert ticket. Call 541-593-9310 to order.

Sunriver Music Festival is a year-round nonprofit presenting world-class orchestral performances and supporting music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms.

For details and tickets, visit sunrivermusic.org.