Sunriver Music Festival’s Summer Concert Series Begins on August 11

(Photos courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Festival Highlights Include:

Four Classical Concerts featuring music by Beethoven, Gershwin, Debussy, Mozart, Aaron Jay Kernis, Michael Torke & more— conducted by Brett Mitchell

“Classical Elements” Theme incorporates music inspired by Earth, Water, Fire & Air

Distinguished Soloists: Pianists Joyce Yang & Orion Weiss; Violinist Tessa Lark

A Celebration of the 100 th Anniversary of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue

Anniversary of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue Pops Concert: A Tribute to Broadway & Film Music

“Discover the Symphony” Concert designed for Families

Solo Violin Concert with Tessa Lark

This August, Sunriver Music Festival will fill Central Oregon with world-class music. Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell leads world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists in a remarkable 47th season held in two venues, the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall.

Programs include four classical concerts, a pops concert, a solo violin performance and the family-friendly “Discover the Symphony” concert. The Summer Concert Series opens August 11 at the Tower Theatre and closes August 23 at Sunriver Resort’s Great Hall.

“One of my favorite things about Central Oregon is the power of nature that we’re able to witness all year round, so I’m particularly thrilled to share with you an entire season filled with pieces inspired by the four classical elements: earth, water, fire and air,” said Mitchell. “Composers for centuries have been inspired by the enormity and grandeur of nature, and I know you’ll be just as inspired when you hear their extraordinary music.”

“This summer, Central Oregon residents and visitors will experience eclectic live music performed by talented musicians from around the country, both in the orchestra and as guest soloists,” said Executive Director Meagan Iverson. “Maestro Mitchell is an esteemed conductor with a dedication to artistic excellence, creative concert curation and inspired community engagement.”

Sunriver Music Festival also presents free music education events, masterclasses and spontaneous chamber music concerts during these two weeks in August. Most orchestra rehearsals are free and open to the public. More information can be found at sunrivermusic.org.

Tickets start at $36 and can be purchased online at sunrivermusic.org or by phone at 541-593-9310. Tickets for age 25 and under are $25. A limited number of free tickets for age 17 and under are available by calling 541-593-9310.

2024 Summer Festival Concert Schedule

Orchestra concerts conducted by Maestro Brett Mitchell

Opening Night Classical Concert: EARTH

Sunday, August 11, 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Tickets start at $45; tickets for age 25 & under $25

IVES (arr. Schuman) Variations on “America”

GERSHWIN Rhapsody in Blue

with Orion Weiss, piano

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 6, “Pastoral”

The Festival season opener celebrates two landmark anniversaries: Charles Ives’ 150th birthday and his brilliant Variations on “America,” plus the 100th anniversary of George Gershwin’s immortal Rhapsody in Blue with pianist Orion Weiss. After intermission, Beethoven’s “Pastoral Symphony” is a musical depiction of five scenes in nature.

One of the most sought-after soloists of his generation, Orion Weiss is widely regarded as a “brilliant pianist” (The New York Times) with “powerful technique and exceptional insight” (The Washington Post). With a warmth to his playing that outwardly reflects his engaging personality, he has dazzled audiences with his passionate, lush sound and has performed with dozens of orchestras across North America.

Pops Concert: A Tribute to Broadway & Film Music

Tuesday, August 13, 7:30pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Tickets start at $53; tickets for age 25 & under $25

Enjoy the Festival Orchestra in a lively tribute celebrating musical anniversaries from Broadway (Beauty and the Beast, Spamalot, Mary Poppins, Fiddler on the Roof and Leonard Bernstein’s Fancy Free) and Film (The Lion King, Forrest Gump, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, My Fair Lady and Henry Mancini’s Pink Panther).

Discover the Symphony Concert

Thursday, August 15, 3pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

General admission tickets are $15; tickets free for age 18 & under

This entertaining matinee presents orchestral music in a fun and informal setting. Bring the whole family and enjoy a one-hour concert with virtuosic recipients of the Young Artists Scholarship with the full Festival Orchestra. An instrument petting zoo is presented prior to the concert.

Classical Concert: WATER

Sunday, August 18, 3pm

Tower Theatre, Bend

Tickets start at $45; tickets for age 25 & under $25

J. STRAUSS II The Blue Danube

DEBUSSY (orch. Büsser) The Sunken Cathedral

HANDEL (arr. Harty) Water Music Suite

SCHUMANN Symphony No. 3, “Rhenish”

This concert opens with the most famous waltz of all time—The Blue Danube by Strauss. After intermission, Schumann’s “Rhenish” Symphony is a musical depiction of the Schumanns’ travels along the Rhine.

Classical Concert: FIRE

Wednesday, August 21, 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Tickets start at $45; tickets for age 25 & under $25

BEETHOVEN Overture from The Creatures of Prometheus

HAYDN Symphony No. 59, “Fire“

FALLA Nights in the Gardens of Spain (1926 version)

with Joyce Yang, piano

FALLA Ritual Fire Dance from El amor brujo (Love, the Sorcerer)

This concert opens with Beethoven’s depiction of the God of Fire via his Overture from The Creatures of Prometheus before hearing Haydn’s “Fire“ Symphony. The second half includes Manuel de Falla’s Nights in the Gardens of Spain—a set of three nocturnes featuring pianist Joyce Yang—and closes with the Ritual Fire Dance from El amor brujo.

Blessed with “poetic and sensitive pianism” (The Washington Post) and a “wondrous sense of color” (San Francisco Classical Voice), GRAMMY-nominated pianist Joyce Yang captivates audiences with her virtuosity, lyricism, and interpretive sensitivity. She first came to international attention in 2005 when she won the silver medal at the 12th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Yang was a guest artist at the Sunriver Music Festival directly following her 2005 Cliburn win.

Solo Violin Concert with Tessa Lark

Thursday, August 22, 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Tickets start at $36; tickets for age 25 & under $25

The picturesque Great Hall sets the scene for an eclectic solo performance from violinist Tessa Lark, who is praised for her astounding range of sounds, technical agility and musical elegance. In 2020 she was nominated for a GRAMMY in the Best Classical Instrumental Solo category. She is also a highly acclaimed fiddler in the tradition of her native Kentucky, delighting audiences with Appalachian and bluegrass music.

Season Finale Classical Concert: AIR

Friday, August 23, 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Tickets start at $45; tickets for age 25 & under $25

AARON JAY KERNIS Musica Celestis

MICHAEL TORKE Sky

with Tessa Lark, violin

MOZART Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter“

The Festival season finale features Musica Celestis, a beautiful, meditative work by Aaron Jay Kernis, and Michael Torke’s Sky, a bluegrass-inspired concerto written for and premiered by Tessa Lark. The season closes with Mozart’s brilliant and ever-popular “Jupiter” Symphony.

Patrons who purchase a full six-concert series of classical concerts, pops and solo recital receive a ten percent discount. Other flexible package options are available. Details and tickets are available at sunrivermusic.org or by calling 541-593-9310.

Sunriver Music Festival is a year-round nonprofit presenting world-class orchestral performances and supporting music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms.

sunrivermusic.org