Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory (SNCO) is preparing for an exciting new chapter as it embarks on a major interior renovation of its beloved Nature Center this winter. The Nature Center will close to the public beginning December 1, 2026, with plans to fully reopen in mid-March 2027, unveiling a refreshed, accessible, and engaging educational environment designed to inspire curiosity, encourage exploration, and deepen visitors’ connections to Central Oregon’s natural world.

While the Nature Center building will be closed during construction, SNCO’s solar viewing and nighttime Observatory programs will continue to welcome visitors, and the campus walking trails will remain open. Guests are encouraged to continue exploring and enjoying these experiences throughout the renovation. Program schedules and additional visitor information can be found at www.snco.org.

The renovation represents an important investment in a community institution with roots stretching back to Sunriver’s earliest days. When Sunriver was ﬁrst envisioned in the 1960s, its founders imagined a community living in harmony with nature, surrounded by towering ponderosa pines, abundant wildlife, and extraordinary night skies. That vision helped inspire the original “Ecologium,” which eventually evolved into the Nature Center that has welcomed residents and visitors since 1984.

More than four decades later, SNCO is building on that legacy while looking toward the future.

“Our Nature Center has been a special place for generations of families, and we’re excited to reimagine what it can be for generations to come,” said Shannon Ries, Executive Director of Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory. “We want to create a space that does more than share information. We want to spark questions, encourage discovery, and inspire people to look a little closer at the incredible natural world around them.”

Improving Accessibility and Reimagining the Visitor Experience

Beyond the transformation of its educational exhibits, the renovation will include important upgrades to the building itself. Improvements will include new ﬂooring, updated plumbing and electrical systems, and accessibility enhancements such as ADA-accessible doors to help create a more welcoming and inclusive environment for visitors of all abilities.

These improvements will provide the foundation for a redesigned Nature Center that places curiosity and hands-on exploration at the heart of the visitor experience. Rather than simply presenting information, the new exhibits and educational experiences will invite guests to observe, investigate, make connections, and discover answers for themselves.

Guided by a vision of inspiring lifelong learning, the project focuses on ﬁve key goals:

Inspire Curiosity: Encourage visitors to notice the unexpected and ask questions.

Encourage visitors to notice the unexpected and ask questions. Encourage Investigation: Create opportunities to observe, compare, test ideas, and draw conclusions.

Create opportunities to observe, compare, test ideas, and draw conclusions. Build Connections: Explore relationships among plants, wildlife, landscapes, people, and the universe.

Explore relationships among plants, wildlife, landscapes, people, and the universe. Explore Central Oregon: Highlight the region’s unique species, ecosystems, and seasonal changes.

Highlight the region’s unique species, ecosystems, and seasonal changes. Extend Discovery Outdoors: Inspire visitors to continue exploring throughout the SNCO campus and beyond.

The organization also hopes the new space will become a place that local residents return to again and again, ﬁnding something new to discover with each visit.

“In a world where answers are available at our ﬁngertips, the opportunity to ask questions, explore ideas, and discover something for ourselves has never been more important,” Ries added. “We believe the process of discovery is just as valuable as the answers we ﬁnd, and that’s the experience we want to create.”

A Community Investment in the Future

As a nonproﬁt organization, SNCO is inviting the community to play a role in bringing this vision to life. Community support will help transform the Nature Center into a vibrant educational resource that serves residents, families, students, and visitors for years to come.

“This has always been a community resource, and we want our community to be part of shaping its future,” Ries said. “We’re incredibly excited about what’s ahead and grateful for the opportunity to build something meaningful together.”

Community members interested in supporting the Nature Center renovation can make a tax-deductible donation at https://snco.org/give