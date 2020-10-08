Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory Hosts FungiFest & Virtual Mushroom Show

What: Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory will host the fourth annual FungiFest in partnership with Central Oregon Mushroom Club. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be presented throughout the month of October as a series of small-scale outdoor programs, virtual lectures and workshops and with an outdoor Mushroom Marketplace. A virtual Mushroom Show will be hosted online, and members of the public can submit photos of mushrooms to the gallery.

For more information about the event, a schedule of activities and the virtual Mushroom Show, visit: fungifest.snco.org.

When: Throughout the month of October 2020

Where: Virtual and at Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, 57245 River, Rd Sunriver, Oregon, 97707

snco.org