Sunriver Resort Announces Auditions for Takoda the Bear Mascot

(Takoda Bear | Photo courtesy of Sunriver Resort)

Sunriver Resort, the Pacific Northwest’s treasured resort destination, has announced it is holding auditions to bring its mascot, Takoda the Bear, to life. For the first time since becoming the official ‘Director of Hugs’ in 2006, Takoda will come to life as a lively, animated, interactive character, engaging with guests, taking photos, participating in scavenger hunts, creating magical moments for guests of all ages and much more.

To find the perfect performer for the role, Sunriver Resort invites interested applicants to attend auditions on June 5 from 4-5pm or June 6 from 5-6pm. Auditions and interviews will take place at Sunriver Resort’s Great Hall.

“We are excited to bring Takoda the Bear to life to enhance the guest experience further and engage with guests in a new and fun way to create an even more memorable stay,” said Lindsay Borkowski, director of sales and marketing. “For this role, we’re looking for someone who can capture the spirit of Takoda, a treasured part of our resort for nearly 20 years.”

Applicants must be passionate about entertaining, interacting with people, and helping to shape the spirit of Takoda. Prior mascot or performance experience is a plus but not required.

Responsibilities of the Takoda the Bear mascot include, but are not limited to:

Engage with guests of all ages throughout the resort, whether that be appearing at one of the on-site restaurants, popping up at a summer concert, or helping kids make their very own stuffed bear to take home

Perform and provide guest service through performance-themed positions, silent gestures and character poses that engage and delight guests in an effort to provide long-lasting memories and positive interactions

Take photos with guests and participate in special events

Participate in Takoda-themed scavenger hunts

Promote a fun, family-friendly environment at Sunriver Resort

Interested applicants can visit Sunriver Resort’s careers website for audition registration and further details. Sunriver Resort is located at 17600 Center Dr., Sunriver, OR 97707 and can be reached by calling 855-420-8206.

About Sunriver Resort:

Unfolding across 3,300 acres just moments from Bend, Oregon, Sunriver Resort is the Pacific Northwest’s treasured outpost for adventure and a premier destination for conferences, retreats and special occasions. This one-of-a-kind wilderness setting is abundant with natural beauty and features four award-winning golf courses, a full-service wellness spa, nine restaurants and cafes, an indoor-outdoor aquatics center, an on-site FBO airport, state-of-the-art event venues and more; and endless activities including swimming, kayaking, fishing, horseback riding, bike riding, snowshoeing and skiing at nearby Mt. Bachelor. Wide-ranging accommodations include 245 guest rooms and suites and over 275 vacation homes and condominiums available for rent or purchase. A landmark destination for over 50 years, guests can find a lifetime of inspiration and unforgettable memories at Sunriver Resort.

SunriverResort.com • Facebook • Twitter • Instagram