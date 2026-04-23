Sunriver Resort Food & Wine Festival Returns for the Month of May with New Experiences

Sunriver Resort, the Pacific Northwest’s treasured resort destination, located moments from Bend, and managed by CoralTree Hospitality, is excited to announce the return of the Sunriver Resort Food & Wine Festival this May. The month-long, chef-driven celebration brings together food, wine, and a strong sense of place that is both refined and authentic. Attendees will enjoy an expansive lineup of tastings, wine-paired dinners, hands-on culinary classes, live music, a weekly farmers market beginning May 21, and new experiential offerings, showcasing regional vintners, artisans, farmers, and craft beverage producers from across Central Oregon and the greater Pacific Northwest. Open to resort guests, visitors, and locals alike, this year’s highlights include exclusive wine and whiskey dinners, a sushi-making class, and interactive experiences such as a signature s’mores bar, all designed to celebrate the Pacific Northwest’s vibrant and dynamic ecosystem.

“This festival is about more than just a collection of culinary experiences; it’s about creating moments where guests can connect with the region through its food, wine, and the people who craft them, all built around real product seasonality and intention,” said Executive Chef Josh Hedrick. “Each event is designed to showcase the depth and diversity of the Pacific Northwest, while giving attendees a reason to slow down, explore, and enjoy everything Sunriver Resort has to offer.”

Featured Events and Experiences:

Sunriver Wine & Cuisine Stroll at Lodge Kitchen (Saturday, May 2, 1-4pm): A lively event featuring tastings from Oregon, Washington, and California wineries paired with inventive bites from Sunriver Resort’s culinary team. VIP table tokens available for premium wine tastings. $70.

(Saturday, May 2, 1-4pm): A lively event featuring tastings from Oregon, Washington, and California wineries paired with inventive bites from Sunriver Resort’s culinary team. VIP table tokens available for premium wine tastings. $70. Bottles & Bites at The Grille (Friday, May 8, 2-4pm): Taste through six distinctive Rombauer wines complemented by six small chef-created bites. $90.

(Friday, May 8, 2-4pm): Taste through six distinctive Rombauer wines complemented by six small chef-created bites. $90. Bites & Flights at Lake House (Saturday, May 9, 4-8pm): Choose from two unique pairings-classic Bites & Flights or a Chocolate Wine pairing for a sweet twist. $26-$35.

(Saturday, May 9, 4-8pm): Choose from two unique pairings-classic Bites & Flights or a Chocolate Wine pairing for a sweet twist. $26-$35. Sushi Making Class at The Lodge (Saturday, May 16, 4-5pm): Learn the art of rolling, shaping, and plating fresh sushi ingredients with guidance from an instructor during this interactive experience. $40.

(Saturday, May 16, 4-5pm): Learn the art of rolling, shaping, and plating fresh sushi ingredients with guidance from an instructor during this interactive experience. $40. Penelope Whiskey Dinner at Lodge Kitchen (Saturday, May 30, 5-8pm): An intimate dining experience with a thoughtfully crafted multi-course menu paired with whiskey selections. $150.

(Saturday, May 30, 5-8pm): An intimate dining experience with a thoughtfully crafted multi-course menu paired with whiskey selections. $150. Farmers Market at The Backyard at The Lodge (Thursday, May 21 & 28, 10 am-2pm): Thursday mornings, discover a wide variety of fresh, farm-to-table products from dedicated local vendors.

(Thursday, May 21 & 28, 10 am-2pm): Thursday mornings, discover a wide variety of fresh, farm-to-table products from dedicated local vendors. Blind Wine Tasting at Lake House (Saturday, May 23, 3-4:30pm): Hone your wine tasting skills with a curated selection of wines served without labels in a unique blind tasting experience. $45.

(Saturday, May 23, 3-4:30pm): Hone your wine tasting skills with a curated selection of wines served without labels in a unique blind tasting experience. $45. Erath Wine Tasting at Lodge Kitchen (Friday, May 29, 5-6:30pm): An intimate wine education experience featuring Winemaker Leah Adint of Erath Winery. Wines available for purchase. $40.

(Friday, May 29, 5-6:30pm): An intimate wine education experience featuring Winemaker Leah Adint of Erath Winery. Wines available for purchase. $40. Brisket Night at Lake House (Wednesdays, May 6-27, 4-8pm): Enjoy tender, slow-cooked brisket, perfectly smoked to melt in your mouth, paired with delicious sides. $35.

(Wednesdays, May 6-27, 4-8pm): Enjoy tender, slow-cooked brisket, perfectly smoked to melt in your mouth, paired with delicious sides. $35. Gourmet S’mores Bar at The Backyard Cafe (Fridays & Saturdays in May, 7-8pm): Build your ultimate s’more with both classic and creative toppings for a perfect treat. $10.

Stay & Celebrate:

For those looking to stay and experience multiple festival events, Sunriver Resort offers a Dine & Unwind package. Guest rooms and suite bookings will receive a $100 dining credit per night. The 4th night is complimentary for all vacation rental stays, and guests will receive dining vouchers for 10% off at all of the resort’s signature restaurants. Use code SPRING4NF when booking a vacation rental. All guests will receive a complimentary Sunriver Resort wooden cutting board as a keepsake.

Event Tickets:

Tickets for all events are available for purchase through the Sunriver Resort website. Early registration is recommended as space is limited. For more information about Sunriver Resort Food & Wine Festival or to book a stay, visit sunriverresort.com/holidays-events/food-wine-festival or call 855-420-8206.

About Sunriver Resort:

Unfolding across 3,300 acres just moments from Bend, Oregon, Sunriver Resort is the Pacific Northwest’s treasured outpost for adventure and a premier destination for conferences, retreats and special occasions. This one-of-a-kind wilderness setting is abundant with natural beauty and features four award-winning golf courses, a full-service wellness spa, 11 restaurants and cafes, an indoor-outdoor aquatics center, indoor & outdoor pickleball courts, an on-site FBO airport, state-of-the-art event venues and more; and endless activities including swimming, kayaking, fishing, horseback riding, bike riding, snowshoeing and skiing at nearby Mt. Bachelor. Wide-ranging accommodations include 245 guest rooms and suites, and over 275 vacation homes and condominiums available for rent or purchase. A landmark destination for over 50 years, guests can find a lifetime of inspiration and unforgettable memories at Sunriver Resort.

About CoralTree Hospitality:

CoralTree Hospitality is one of the fastest-growing hospitality management companies in the United States, with more than 35 hotels, resorts, and residential rentals. Formed in 2018, Denver-based CoralTree delivers distinctive, memorable experiences that celebrate the surroundings, culture and community of each property. The company also celebrates each team member with core values focused on serving from the heart and empowering individuals. CoralTree was named the No. 4 best small company to work for in Colorado in the annual Denver Post, Top Workplace survey. The company has developed a variety of initiatives to better serve its team members, communities, stakeholders, and customers, including Bloom, an environmental sustainability program, and CoralTree Cares, the company’s philanthropic platform. The collection includes independent, branded and soft-branded properties in key metropolitan areas and resort markets, including Denver, Chicago, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Snowmass, Vail, Maui, Orlando and Lake Tahoe. CoralTree is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Los Angeles-based Lowe, a real estate investment, management and development firm.

SunriverResort.com • CoralTreeHospitality.com