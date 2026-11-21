Sunriver Resort, the Pacific Northwest’s treasured resort destination, located moments from Bend, Oregon, and managed by CoralTree Hospitality, is excited to announce it was named a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2027 Travel Awards.

“We’re incredibly proud to see Sunriver Resort recognized once again in Good Housekeeping’s Travel Awards,” said Tom O’Shea, managing director at Sunriver Resort. “Creating memorable experiences for families is at the heart of what we do, and we’re intentional about making every part of a stay special, from our accommodations and dining to our wide range of amenities and activities for guests of all ages. Above all, this recognition reflects the dedication of our exceptional team, whose genuine hospitality and commitment to personalized service make meaningful connections and lasting memories with families who visit us from around the world.”

Sunriver Resort is all about creating unforgettable moments together in the heart of Central Oregon’s natural beauty. Whether biking along miles of scenic trails, floating down the Deschutes River, roasting s’mores under the stars, or exploring the great outdoors, every day brings a new adventure for all ages. With family-friendly lodging, kid-approved dining, and endless recreation—from golf and horseback riding to the Cove and Marina — Sunriver Resort makes it easy to reconnect, recharge, and make memories that last a lifetime.

Situated in the scenic Cascade Range of Central Oregon, moments from Bend, OR and nearby Mt. Bachelor, Sunriver Resort is a 3,300-acre all-seasons wilderness retreat where guests of all ages enjoy unrivaled access to heartfelt experiences deeply rooted in the land and traditions of this uncommon setting. Family and pet-friendly accommodations range from guest rooms and suites to vacation homes in the Sunriver Collection and coveted Caldera Springs residential resort community. Sunriver Resort is more than just a resort; it’s a dynamic collection of natural attractions and nature-inspired amenities.

For more information, please visit www.sunriverresort.com or call 855-420-8206.